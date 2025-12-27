Assam Polls: BJP Signals 2021 Seat-Sharing Formula For Allies, Final Call After February 15
Assam CM Himanta Sarma said the BJP will contest the 2026 Assembly polls under the NDA, following the 2021 seat-sharing arrangement with allies.
Guwahati: In a crucial message to its allies, particularly the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the BJP has indicated that seat-sharing arrangements for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections will be based on the 2021 formula.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the final announcement on seat-sharing will not be made before February 15, assuring that the alliance remains intact. He reiterated that the BJP will contest the elections under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and not on its own, with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) as key partners.
Speaking on the sidelines of the BJP's state executive meeting in Guwahati, Sarma said discussions with alliance partners are ongoing and that the party’s national leadership will take the final call.
Sarma said the NDA would broadly follow the 2021 Assembly election seat-sharing arrangement with AGP, signalling limited scope for any major increase in the regional party’s seats in 2026. He noted that national parties rarely relinquish existing constituencies except in exceptional circumstances.
Reiterating the BJP's alliance strategy, Sarma said, "We will not contest as the BJP alone but as the NDA. Informal talks are underway, but the final seat allocation will be decided after February 15."
Addressing the situation in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Sarma said the BJP is working on a new arrangement for the 2026 elections. Both the BPF and the UPPL are currently aligned with the BJP.
"Both BPF and UPPL are with us in BTR, but it is not possible for both to function together. We will have to find a new arrangement. However, neither party is likely to move towards the Congress," Sarma said.
After delimitation, BTR has 15 Assembly seats, making it a politically significant region for the BJP. Sarma said the party aims to avoid alienating any ally while working towards a viable political solution.
Meanwhile, the AGP is demanding at least 35 seats for the upcoming polls. AGP currently has nine MLAs in the Assam Assembly.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, AGP was allotted 25 seats, while the BJP contested 93 seats and won 60. The UPPL won six of the eight seats it contested.
