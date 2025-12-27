ETV Bharat / state

Assam Polls: BJP Signals 2021 Seat-Sharing Formula For Allies, Final Call After February 15

BJP will not go solo in Assam elections and plans to retain the 2021 seat-sharing model. ( File Photo/IANS )

Guwahati: In a crucial message to its allies, particularly the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the BJP has indicated that seat-sharing arrangements for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections will be based on the 2021 formula.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the final announcement on seat-sharing will not be made before February 15, assuring that the alliance remains intact. He reiterated that the BJP will contest the elections under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and not on its own, with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) as key partners.

Speaking on the sidelines of the BJP's state executive meeting in Guwahati, Sarma said discussions with alliance partners are ongoing and that the party’s national leadership will take the final call.

Sarma said the NDA would broadly follow the 2021 Assembly election seat-sharing arrangement with AGP, signalling limited scope for any major increase in the regional party’s seats in 2026. He noted that national parties rarely relinquish existing constituencies except in exceptional circumstances.

Reiterating the BJP's alliance strategy, Sarma said, "We will not contest as the BJP alone but as the NDA. Informal talks are underway, but the final seat allocation will be decided after February 15."