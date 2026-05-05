ETV Bharat / state

Assam Polls: BJP's 4.6 Percentage Points Rise In Vote Share Results In Gain Of 22 Seats

Guwahati: An analysis of the vote share data from the Election Commission shows that a 4.6 percentage point shift in the BJP's favour helped it pocket 22 more constituencies in the Assam Assembly elections this time compared to 2021 and win 82 seats.

The Congress, on the other hand, saw a marginal 0.17 percentage point increase in its vote share even as its seats fell by 10 from the last Assembly polls to settle at 19 this time. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged 102 seats, its highest ever, way ahead of the halfway mark of 64 in the 126-member Assam Assembly.

According to information shared by the Election Commission, the ruling BJP received 37.81 per cent of the total votes polled in 2026, translating into 82 wins. Its vote share was 33.21 per cent in 2021, when it had won 60 seats. For the opposition Congress, its vote share increased to 29.84 per cent this year from 29.67 per cent five years ago, but its number of MLAs went down to 19 from 29 in the outgoing Assembly.

For the BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the vote share decreased to 6.47 per cent from 7.91 per cent in 2021, but it bettered its tally of MLAs by one to have 10 MLAs this time. The Bodoland People's Front (BPF), another ally of the ruling NDA, got 3.73 per cent of the total votes polled on its way to winning 10 seats. It had won four seats in 2021, but the EC had not shown its vote share separately in 2021.

In the opposition camp, the AIUDF saw its vote share erode to 5.46 per cent as it won only two seats. In 2021, it had 16 MLAs and 9.29 per cent vote share. Of the total people who voted this time, 1.23 per cent chose the None of the Above (NOTA) option this time, a slender rise from the 1.14 per cent voters who chose it five years ago, the EC data showed.