Assam Polls: BJP's 4.6 Percentage Points Rise In Vote Share Results In Gain Of 22 Seats
BJP received 37.81% of the total votes polled in 2026, translating into 82 wins. In 2021, its vote share was 33.21% with 60 wins.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Guwahati: An analysis of the vote share data from the Election Commission shows that a 4.6 percentage point shift in the BJP's favour helped it pocket 22 more constituencies in the Assam Assembly elections this time compared to 2021 and win 82 seats.
The Congress, on the other hand, saw a marginal 0.17 percentage point increase in its vote share even as its seats fell by 10 from the last Assembly polls to settle at 19 this time. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged 102 seats, its highest ever, way ahead of the halfway mark of 64 in the 126-member Assam Assembly.
According to information shared by the Election Commission, the ruling BJP received 37.81 per cent of the total votes polled in 2026, translating into 82 wins. Its vote share was 33.21 per cent in 2021, when it had won 60 seats. For the opposition Congress, its vote share increased to 29.84 per cent this year from 29.67 per cent five years ago, but its number of MLAs went down to 19 from 29 in the outgoing Assembly.
For the BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the vote share decreased to 6.47 per cent from 7.91 per cent in 2021, but it bettered its tally of MLAs by one to have 10 MLAs this time. The Bodoland People's Front (BPF), another ally of the ruling NDA, got 3.73 per cent of the total votes polled on its way to winning 10 seats. It had won four seats in 2021, but the EC had not shown its vote share separately in 2021.
In the opposition camp, the AIUDF saw its vote share erode to 5.46 per cent as it won only two seats. In 2021, it had 16 MLAs and 9.29 per cent vote share. Of the total people who voted this time, 1.23 per cent chose the None of the Above (NOTA) option this time, a slender rise from the 1.14 per cent voters who chose it five years ago, the EC data showed.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha did not win any seat but managed to corner 1.16 per cent vote share this time, signalling an expansion of the party to the Northeast. The EC said that in the 'others' category, comprising all other contesting parties and candidates, the vote share stood at 10.17 per cent. It was 13.7 per cent in 2021.
In the 126-member Assam Assembly, the ruling BJP won 82 seats, and its allies BPF and AGP pocketed 10 seats each in the results declared on Monday. The Congress and the Raijor Dal, who were part of a six-party opposition alliance, won 19 and two seats respectively. AIUDF and Trinamool Congress fought separately as single entities and will have two and one MLAs, respectively, in the new Assembly.
Out of the total 722 candidates, Congress had the highest 99, followed by BJP with 90, AIUDF 30, AGP 26 and BPF 11 nominees. Raijor Dal contested in 13 seats, Assam Jatiya Parishad in 10, CPI(M) in three, and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference in two. The Aam Aadmi Party and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) each contested in 18 seats each, the TMC in 22, the JMM in 16.
There were 258 Independent candidates in the polls. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 60 seats, while its allies AGP and UPPL had bagged nine and six MLAs respectively. The Congress had 29 legislators, its partners AIUDF 16 and BPF four, CPI(M) one, besides an Independent MLA.
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