Assam Police Team To Meet Singapore Police On Oct 21: Himanta On Probe Into Zubeen's Death

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said a police team from the state will travel to Singapore on October 20 and meet the police authorities there the next day as part of the ongoing probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg in the island country last month.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Another step forward towards justice for our beloved Zubeen. The Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and Head of SIT, on 21st October," the chief minister posted on 'X'.

The Assam Police team, accordingly, will travel to Singapore on October 20, the CM said in a revised post on the social media site.

''Our collective resolve remains — Justice for Zubeen will prevail," Sarma said.

The chief minister had on Wednesday met Acting High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Alice Cheng, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi and urged them to extend full cooperation to the state police to take forward the investigations into the death of Zubeen Garg in the island nation.