ETV Bharat / state

Assam Police Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 14.5 Crore, Seven Arrested In Twin Anti-Drug Operations

Guwahati: Assam Police seized narcotics worth an estimated Rs 14.5 crore and arrested seven people in separate anti-drug operations conducted in the state's Sribhumi and Nagaon districts on Thursday.

Announcing the development in a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state's campaign against narcotics would continue with full force.

"Our war against drugs is absolute and unyielding. In a series of successful operations, Sribhumi Police and Nagaon Police seized narcotics worth Rs 14.5 crore. Seven accused have been apprehended. The crackdown will continue, (sic)." the Chief Minister said.

According to Sribhumi Police, officers recovered 65,000 Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 13 crore in two separate operations carried out over the past 24 hours. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Trinayan Bhuyan said the first raid was conducted in the Kaliganj area, where police seized 17,000 Yaba tablets and arrested one person.