Assam Police Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 14.5 Crore, Seven Arrested In Twin Anti-Drug Operations
Announcing the development in a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state's campaign against narcotics would continue with full force.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Police seized narcotics worth an estimated Rs 14.5 crore and arrested seven people in separate anti-drug operations conducted in the state's Sribhumi and Nagaon districts on Thursday.
Announcing the development in a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state's campaign against narcotics would continue with full force.
"Our war against drugs is absolute and unyielding. In a series of successful operations, Sribhumi Police and Nagaon Police seized narcotics worth Rs 14.5 crore. Seven accused have been apprehended. The crackdown will continue, (sic)." the Chief Minister said.
According to Sribhumi Police, officers recovered 65,000 Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 13 crore in two separate operations carried out over the past 24 hours. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Trinayan Bhuyan said the first raid was conducted in the Kaliganj area, where police seized 17,000 Yaba tablets and arrested one person.
In the second operation, carried out in the Patharkandi area, police recovered 48,000 Yaba tablets and arrested three more suspects. The four accused have been identified as Sabbir Uddin, Abdul Kadir, Jeherul Islam and Guljan Hussain.
In a separate operation, acting on intelligence inputs, a team from Nagaon Police intercepted a vehicle on the Borghat bypass road that was allegedly transporting a large quantity of narcotics concealed in 68 soap cases. Three persons were arrested in connection with the seizure.
"We conducted the operation based on specific source information. The market value of the seized narcotics is estimated at around Rs 1.5 crore," a senior Nagaon Police official said. Police have launched further investigations to trace the source and intended destination of the seized narcotics.
(With inputs from ANI and ETV Scribe)
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