Assam Police Seize 2.3 Lakh Narcotics Tablets Worth Rs 57 Crore In Cachar, Two Detained
Lauding the anti-narcotics operation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the cache of yaba tablets was carried in a secret cell of a loaded truck.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Guwahati: Two people were detained by Assam police on Thursday in the Cachar district along with 2.3 lakh yaba tablets (narcotics) worth around Rs 57.5 crore.
Sharing information about the anti-narcotics operation on his official X handle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the tablets were carried in a secret cell of a loaded truck.
"This truck was carrying a LOT more than it was bargained for. Cachar police struck gold? No, they struck ₹57.5 cr worth of Yaba tablets! 2.3 lakh tablets were recovered from a secret chamber in the truck, with two persons apprehended. Incredible work, Assam police," he shared on X, praising the Assam Police.
This truck was carrying a LOT more than it bargained for. @cacharpolice struck gold? No, they struck ₹57.5 cr worth of Yaba tablets! 2.3 lakh tablets were recovered from a secret chamber in the truck, with two persons apprehended. Incredible work @assampolice 👏🏻 #NashaMuktBharat #AssamAgainstDrugs— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 15, 2026
On Wednesday, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, foreign-made cigarettes and illegally transported urea fertiliser worth around Rs 6.19 crore in three separate operations in Mizoram and arrested six smugglers and drug peddlers, officials said.
A defence spokesman said that acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the smuggling of contraband items, the Assam Rifles launched an operation in the Khawlailung area under Serchhip district on Tuesday night and recovered 226 cases of smuggled foreign-origin cigarettes, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 5.42 crore.
Three suspected smugglers were also apprehended during the operation. The seized cigarettes and the apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to the Legal Metrology Department in Serchhip for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.
On October 11, a team of Assam Police STF apprehended a person with 40,000 yaba tablets worth around Rs 10 crore at Amingaon in North Guwahati.
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