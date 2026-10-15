ETV Bharat / state

Assam Police Seize 2.3 Lakh Narcotics Tablets Worth Rs 57 Crore In Cachar, Two Detained

The seized narcotics and the persons detained by the police. ( X | @himantabiswa )

Guwahati: Two people were detained by Assam police on Thursday in the Cachar district along with 2.3 lakh yaba tablets (narcotics) worth around Rs 57.5 crore.

Sharing information about the anti-narcotics operation on his official X handle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the tablets were carried in a secret cell of a loaded truck.

"This truck was carrying a LOT more than it was bargained for. Cachar police struck gold? No, they struck ₹57.5 cr worth of Yaba tablets! 2.3 lakh tablets were recovered from a secret chamber in the truck, with two persons apprehended. Incredible work, Assam police," he shared on X, praising the Assam Police. On Wednesday, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, foreign-made cigarettes and illegally transported urea fertiliser worth around Rs 6.19 crore in three separate operations in Mizoram and arrested six smugglers and drug peddlers, officials said.