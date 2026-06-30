Assam Police Seize 37 kg Gold Worth Rs 55 Crore, Arrest Man From Maharashtra
In Assam's biggest suspected gold seizure, police recovered 37 kg of gold worth over Rs 55 crore and arrested a 32-year-old man.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Guwahati: During a late-night operation in the Kharghuli area in Guwahati, 37 kg of suspected smuggled 24-carat gold bars worth more than Rs 55 crore was seized, in what officials described as possibly the largest gold seizure ever made by Assam Police.
Police arrested Akshay Bansode (32), a resident of Sangli, Maharashtra, during an operation conducted by the Latashil Police Station following specific intelligence inputs.
Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shambhavi Mishra said the seizure included 37 kg of 24-carat gold bars along with around 13 grams of silver nodules and flakes.
"This was probably the largest gold seizure ever done by Assam Police. The total value would exceed Rs 55 crore, and the total gold seized was around 37 kg. We received a report about some gold being smuggled. It is 24-carat gold bars. Along with that, there were some silver nodules and flakes, around 13 grams," Mishra said.
#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: Guwahati City Police seized 37 kg of suspected smuggled gold bars worth over Rs 50 crore during an operation conducted in the Kharghuli area— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2026
Shambhavi Mishra, DCP Guwahati, says, " this was probably the largest gold seizure ever done by assam police. the… pic.twitter.com/tt2UdDhfb5
International Links Under Scanner
Police suspect the consignment is part of a larger international gold smuggling syndicate.
According to the DCP, a preliminary investigation indicates possible links to Middle Eastern countries, Myanmar, and major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.
"We are investigating the whole matter. We have found that this is part of a large international smuggling racket. It probably has links with the Middle Eastern countries, Myanmar, and other major cities of India like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore," Mishra said.
Accused Allegedly Smuggled Gold Earlier
Police said the accused was allegedly hired specifically to transport smuggled gold and was receiving a monthly salary of around Rs 80,000. Investigators claim Bansode had allegedly smuggled around 20 kg of gold on three previous occasions, and the latest consignment was his fourth attempt.
"The accused was specifically hired for this purpose and was receiving a salary of around Rs 80,000 per month. Till now, he has already smuggled around 20 kg of gold three times, and this was his fourth time when he was attempting to do the same," Mishra said.
Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the alleged smuggling network and trace the source and intended destination of the seized gold.
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