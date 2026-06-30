ETV Bharat / state

Assam Police Seize 37 kg Gold Worth Rs 55 Crore, Arrest Man From Maharashtra

Guwahati: During a late-night operation in the Kharghuli area in Guwahati, 37 kg of suspected smuggled 24-carat gold bars worth more than Rs 55 crore was seized, in what officials described as possibly the largest gold seizure ever made by Assam Police.

Police arrested Akshay Bansode (32), a resident of Sangli, Maharashtra, during an operation conducted by the Latashil Police Station following specific intelligence inputs.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shambhavi Mishra said the seizure included 37 kg of 24-carat gold bars along with around 13 grams of silver nodules and flakes.

"This was probably the largest gold seizure ever done by Assam Police. The total value would exceed Rs 55 crore, and the total gold seized was around 37 kg. We received a report about some gold being smuggled. It is 24-carat gold bars. Along with that, there were some silver nodules and flakes, around 13 grams," Mishra said.

International Links Under Scanner