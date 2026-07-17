Assam Police Becomes Northeast's First UIDAI-Registered Offline Verification Entity: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
With this, Assam Police has also become the third police force in the country to receive the registration.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the Assam Police has become the first state police agency in Northeast India to be registered as an Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) under the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). With this, Assam Police has also become the third police force in the country to receive the registration.
The announcement was made by the Chief Minister in a post on X, where he said the registration marks another milestone in strengthening efficient and technology-driven policing in the state.
Today, Assam Police became the first State agency in North East to be registered as Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) under @UIDAI.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 17, 2026
Why is this important?
✅Overall 3rd Police Force nationally to be registered as OVSE
✅Large parts of Assam- hills, chars, border… pic.twitter.com/KMEwVPYMAo
The Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) framework enables authorities to verify an individual's identity using offline Aadhaar data and eliminates the need for real-time internet connectivity or one-time passwords (OTPs). The system uses digitally signed QR codes or paperless XML files issued by UIDAI for secure and consent-based identity verification. It also helps protect users' privacy by covering the full Aadhaar number.
"Large parts of the state's hill areas, chars, and border villages do not have fast internet. As an OVSE, Assam Police patrol teams will now be able to instantly verify a person's identity by scanning the Aadhaar QR code without depending on internet connectivity, (sic)" the Chief Minister said.
He added that Aadhaar QR codes carry an unforgeable digital signature, which makes it more difficult for criminals or illegal infiltrators to use forged or photocopied Aadhaar cards and mislead law enforcement agencies.
According to Sarma, the offline verification system will also streamline routine police services, including tenant verification, character verification, passport verification, and arms licence verification.
"With this registration, Assam has taken another step towards efficient, foolproof, and people-friendly policing," Sarma said.
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