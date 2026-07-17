ETV Bharat / state

Assam Police Becomes Northeast's First UIDAI-Registered Offline Verification Entity: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the Assam Police has become the first state police agency in Northeast India to be registered as an Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) under the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). With this, Assam Police has also become the third police force in the country to receive the registration.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister in a post on X, where he said the registration marks another milestone in strengthening efficient and technology-driven policing in the state.

The Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) framework enables authorities to verify an individual's identity using offline Aadhaar data and eliminates the need for real-time internet connectivity or one-time passwords (OTPs). The system uses digitally signed QR codes or paperless XML files issued by UIDAI for secure and consent-based identity verification. It also helps protect users' privacy by covering the full Aadhaar number.