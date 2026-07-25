ETV Bharat / state

Assam Police Arrest 3 Linked To Pak-Based Shahzad Bhatti Terror Network

Guwahati: Assam Police have unearthed a terror module linked to the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti network and arrested three alleged operatives in the northeastern state, an official said on Saturday.

The official said the Special Task Force (STF) conducted a coordinated operation on Friday with assistance from the district police of Dhubri, Chirang, and Barpeta. "During the operation, the STF apprehended one suspect each from Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta districts," he added.