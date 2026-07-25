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Assam Police Arrest 3 Linked To Pak-Based Shahzad Bhatti Terror Network

A police official said STF conducted a coordinated operation on Friday with assistance from the district police of Dhubri, Chirang, and Barpeta.

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By PTI

Published : July 25, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Guwahati: Assam Police have unearthed a terror module linked to the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti network and arrested three alleged operatives in the northeastern state, an official said on Saturday.

The official said the Special Task Force (STF) conducted a coordinated operation on Friday with assistance from the district police of Dhubri, Chirang, and Barpeta. "During the operation, the STF apprehended one suspect each from Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta districts," he added.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of five mobile phones, seven SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks, debit cards and incriminating documents, the official said. "Further investigation is in progress," he added.

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ASSAM POLICE
SHAHZAD BHATTI TERROR NETWORK

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