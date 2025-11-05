ETV Bharat / state

Assam Remembers Bhupen Hazarika On 14th Death Anniversary; 100-Ft Statue To Come Up In Dhola–Sadiya

Guwahati: People across Assam joined hands to celebrate the life and message of the legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th death anniversary. Around two lakh people formed human chains across 35 districts and 27 sub-divisions, singing his timeless "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" (Humans for Humanity) in unison.

Marking the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid floral tributes at Hazarika's resting place in Jalukbari and made a series of announcements in honour of the music doyen. "Manuhe Manuhor Babe is not just Assam's pride but a song for all humankind. The state government has decided to request the United Nations to recognise it as a song of humanity for the entire world. Work is already underway, and I am confident that one day this dream will come true," he added.

"Another ageless composition of the maestro, 'Swahid pranmu tumak' (Tribute to the martyrs), written during the anti-foreigner Assam Agitation, will be sung across the state on December 10, which marks 'Swahid Diwas' commemorating the martyrs of the movement," Sarma said.