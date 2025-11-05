ETV Bharat / state

Assam Remembers Bhupen Hazarika On 14th Death Anniversary; 100-Ft Statue To Come Up In Dhola–Sadiya

The state government has decided to request the United Nations to recognise Hazarika's 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' as a song of humanity for the entire world.

People pay floral tribute to Bhupen Hazarika in Nagaon on Wednesday.
People pay floral tribute to Bhupen Hazarika in Nagaon on Wednesday. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 5, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST

Guwahati: People across Assam joined hands to celebrate the life and message of the legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th death anniversary. Around two lakh people formed human chains across 35 districts and 27 sub-divisions, singing his timeless "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" (Humans for Humanity) in unison.

Marking the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid floral tributes at Hazarika's resting place in Jalukbari and made a series of announcements in honour of the music doyen. "Manuhe Manuhor Babe is not just Assam's pride but a song for all humankind. The state government has decided to request the United Nations to recognise it as a song of humanity for the entire world. Work is already underway, and I am confident that one day this dream will come true," he added.

"Another ageless composition of the maestro, 'Swahid pranmu tumak' (Tribute to the martyrs), written during the anti-foreigner Assam Agitation, will be sung across the state on December 10, which marks 'Swahid Diwas' commemorating the martyrs of the movement," Sarma said.

He further announced that a 100-foot statue of Hazarika will soon be installed near the Dhola–Sadiya Bridge, which is named after the legendary singer. "We have decided to set up a grand statue at the zero point of the bridge connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. It will stand as a symbol of unity and inspiration for generations to come," Sarma said, adding that preparations by the Public Works Department (PWD) are already complete.

In another move, the CM announced that every Bihu stage in Assam will dedicate one night to Hazarika's songs and legacy, with additional financial aid to be provided to the organising committees. "During the upcoming Bohag Bihu, one night at every Bihu pandal will be devoted to Hazarika's songs and messages. The government will support this initiative with special grants," he added.

Alongside Guwahati's Latasil Field, where over 5,000 people performed 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' together, colourful programmes were held across the state, including in Bilasipara, Golokganj, Rangia, Kaliabor, Raha, Bihali, Gahpur, Dhakuakhana, Jonai, Margherita, Dimao, Nazira, Titabar, Bokakhat, Sipajhar, Dalgon, Dimoria, Tinkhang, and Naharkatia.

The events are part of the year-long celebrations of Hazarika's birth centenary, which began on September 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier inaugurated the centenary celebrations and released a commemorative coin in honour of the music legend.

