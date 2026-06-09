ETV Bharat / state

Assam's Partnership With EU Reflects Shared Vision Of Innovation-Driven Economies: Himanta

In this image posted on June 9, 2026, Ambassador of Belgium to the Republic of India Didier Vanderhasselt, left, ambassador Delegation of European Union to India, Herve Delphin, second left, a representative of European nations, right, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a meeting, in Guwahati, Assam. ( PTI )

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state's partnership with the European Union (EU) reflects a shared vision of building resilient, sustainable, and innovation-driven economies that create opportunities for people, while strengthening India-Europe cooperation.

Addressing a press conference here on the final day of the EU delegation's two-day visit to the state, Sarma said that India and the European Union have established an ambitious roadmap in areas including trade, investment, technology, innovation, connectivity and security.

He said this was possible due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that ''Assam stands to tremendously benefit from it''.

There is immense potential for collaboration across strategic sectors like semiconductors and electronics, defence and aviation, tea, agarwood, organic foods, natural fragrances and flavours, and AYUSH-based wellness products, where Assam and the wider northeast region possess unique strengths and global market opportunities, the CM said.

''Assam also looks forward to leveraging European cooperation in sunrise and other emerging sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, manufacturing, AI, biotechnology, etc, to create high-quality opportunities for our youth and to cater to the growing domestic demand for these avenues," he said.

The chief minister said that the launch of the ‘Blue Valley Cluster’ project is a landmark India-EU cooperation, which will directly benefit local farmers.