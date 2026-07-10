ETV Bharat / state

Assam Orders Deportation Of Two Declared Foreigners Within 24 Hours

Nagaon: Two men declared foreigners in Assam's Nagaon under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950 have been directed to leave India within 24 hours.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate of Nagaon on Thursday, the district administration has taken action against two declared foreigners on the basis of a report sent by the Senior Superintendent of Police of the Border Branch of Nagaon Police earlier this month. This came after the Foreigners Tribunal had declared them foreigners.

The duo were identified as Abdul Hassan, 62, son of late Amir Hussain of Baklung village under Kampur police station and Abdul Hussain, 58, son of Amer Hussain of West Nambar village under Kampur police station.

Abdul Hassan was declared a foreigner on February 18 and Abdul Hussain on March 7 on the basis of a case registered against them under FT 117/2.