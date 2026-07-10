Assam Orders Deportation Of Two Declared Foreigners Within 24 Hours
The two men have been ordered to leave Assam via Dhubri, Sribhumi or South Shalmara-Mankachar border road, reports ETV Bharat's Rokibul Wahid.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Nagaon: Two men declared foreigners in Assam's Nagaon under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950 have been directed to leave India within 24 hours.
According to an order issued by District Magistrate of Nagaon on Thursday, the district administration has taken action against two declared foreigners on the basis of a report sent by the Senior Superintendent of Police of the Border Branch of Nagaon Police earlier this month. This came after the Foreigners Tribunal had declared them foreigners.
The duo were identified as Abdul Hassan, 62, son of late Amir Hussain of Baklung village under Kampur police station and Abdul Hussain, 58, son of Amer Hussain of West Nambar village under Kampur police station.
Abdul Hassan was declared a foreigner on February 18 and Abdul Hussain on March 7 on the basis of a case registered against them under FT 117/2.
The District Commissioner's order stated that both the declared foreigners are eligible for expulsion from Assam under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act. They have been ordered to leave Assam via Dhubri, Sribhumi or South Shalmara-Mankachar border road within 24 hours of the receipt of this order.
The order further states that if the persons concerned do not comply with the order within the stipulated time, the government will take action to forcibly remove them from Assam in accordance with the law.
A week ago, District Magistrate of Biswanath ordered another "declared foreigner", Kayam Ansari of Kherbari village in Sonitpur district, to leave Assam within 24 hours.
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