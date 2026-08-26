ETV Bharat / state

Assam: Operative Of Pak-Based Terror Group Shahzad Bhatti Network Held In Hailakandi

Guwahati: The Special Task Force of Assam Police has arrested an alleged operative of the Pakistan-based terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) from Hailakandi district on Wednesday, officials said. The STF had apprehended three other alleged operatives of the group from Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta districts on July 25, they said.

Acting on leads developed from the earlier arrests and subsequent investigation, the STF in a joint operation with the Hailakandi Police nabbed the 21-year-old operative from Ramnathpur area, they said.