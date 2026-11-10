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Another Worker Dies Of Burn Injuries, Toll In Assam Oil Facility Explosion Reaches 5

Firefighters and emergency personnel work to control a fire that broke out following an explosion at Oil India Limited's (OIL) Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF), in Dibrugarh district, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Dibrugarh: The death toll in an explosion at an Oil India Limited (OIL) facility in Assam's Dibrugarh district rose to five on Tuesday after another worker succumbed to his burn injuries, officials said. The deceased, identified as 39-year-old Kumud Gogoi, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, they said.

Gogoi, a resident of Borbeel Dighalia in Tengakhat, was employed as a semi-skilled helper at the company. A fire broke out on November 4 during maintenance work at Oil India's Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) in Tengakhat, following an explosion, according to a statement issued by the public sector undertaking (PSU).

An Intermediate Tank Farm is a facility where petroleum products are temporarily stored before being transferred for further processing or transportation. Another worker, Indra Gogoi, who sustained severe burn injuries in the explosion, was airlifted to Delhi on Monday for advanced medical treatment. One more worker with severe burn injuries is undergoing treatment at the private hospital, officials said. Nine workers were present at the site when the incident occurred. Seven of them sustained injuries, and five subsequently died.