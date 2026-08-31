Assam NH-27 Minibus Truck-Collision: CM Himanta Says NHAI Responsible For Accident, Death Toll Climbs To 7
Assam Chief Minister Himanta said that the state government will pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased.
By PTI
Published : August 31, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Guwahati: The toll in the head-on collision between a truck and a minibus in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district rose to seven as three more people succumbed to their injuries, police said on Monday. The accident took place on National Highway-27 at Tetelia near Sonapur on Sunday evening, killing four people on the spot.
The toll in a head-on collision between a truck and a minibus in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district rose to seven as three more people succumbed to their injuries, police said on Monday.
"Three more persons succumbed to their injuries. Another seven people are undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital," an officer of Khetri police station said.
He said 14 people, including the driver and handyman, were in the bus and all of them bore the brunt of the accident. None in the truck suffered any injuries.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said poor road maintenance by the National Highways Authority of India was "responsible" for the minibus-truck collision on NH 27 that killed seven people a day ago.
After visiting the accident site at Tetelia in Sonapur, Sarma said Chief Secretary Ravi Kota has already spoken to the NHAI chairman, who has assured that all the roads will be repaired immediately.
"The public claimed that potholes on the national highway caused this accident. The police, in its investigation, found that poor maintenance by the NHAI is responsible for this unfortunate accident," Sarma told reporters.
The NHAI usually gives contracts for maintenance, and in this case, the contractor concerned failed to discharge duties properly, he said.
"The chief secretary has spoken to the NHAI chairman, who promised that the roads will be repaired immediately. He also assured that future road maintenance work will be closely monitored. We will definitely take action so that such accidents do not recur," the CM said.
The police have registered a case and will carry out a detailed probe, and no one will be spared if found guilty, he said.
"The state government will pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased. The treatment of the injured will be free," Sarma said. He said the tragic accident has left him anguished and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.
According to Guwahati Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Safiqul Hussain, the minibus was travelling towards Guwahati and the truck was moving in the opposite direction.
"Suddenly, the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle, jumped the divider and hit the truck on the other lane. The bus driver allegedly lost control after the vehicle fell into a large pothole in the middle of the road. We are examining the claim," he added. Locals blocked the highway at night, protesting poor maintenance of the highway.
"Many accidents have occurred in this stretch due to pathetic road conditions. A few days ago, a sand-laden truck overturned after falling into a huge pothole in the middle of the road. We have been demanding repair of the road, but NHAI has done nothing," a protesting local said.
Just a kilometre from the accident site, NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) has a toll booth at Sonapur. The protesters have threatened to shut the toll plaza till the road was repaired.
The accident led to a massive traffic jam with hundreds of vehicles stranded on the road for several hours. Senior officials rushed to the spot to manage the situation.
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