ETV Bharat / state

Assam NH-27 Minibus Truck-Collision: CM Himanta Says NHAI Responsible For Accident, Death Toll Climbs To 7

The wreckage of a minibus and a truck is seen after a head-on collision, at Tetelia near Sonapur, in Kamrup district, Assam, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. ( PTI )

Guwahati: The toll in the head-on collision between a truck and a minibus in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district rose to seven as three more people succumbed to their injuries, police said on Monday. The accident took place on National Highway-27 at Tetelia near Sonapur on Sunday evening, killing four people on the spot.

The toll in a head-on collision between a truck and a minibus in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district rose to seven as three more people succumbed to their injuries, police said on Monday.

"Three more persons succumbed to their injuries. Another seven people are undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital," an officer of Khetri police station said.

He said 14 people, including the driver and handyman, were in the bus and all of them bore the brunt of the accident. None in the truck suffered any injuries.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said poor road maintenance by the National Highways Authority of India was "responsible" for the minibus-truck collision on NH 27 that killed seven people a day ago.

After visiting the accident site at Tetelia in Sonapur, Sarma said Chief Secretary Ravi Kota has already spoken to the NHAI chairman, who has assured that all the roads will be repaired immediately.

"The public claimed that potholes on the national highway caused this accident. The police, in its investigation, found that poor maintenance by the NHAI is responsible for this unfortunate accident," Sarma told reporters.

The NHAI usually gives contracts for maintenance, and in this case, the contractor concerned failed to discharge duties properly, he said.