ETV Bharat / state

Assam Mulls 'Green Cess' On Polluting Industries, To Cut VAT On PNG

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah address press conference regarding the Financial Budget of the Year 2026-27, in Guwahati on Friday. ( ANI )

Guwahati: The Assam government on Friday proposed a 'green cess' on polluting sectors, the proceeds from which will be used for afforestation, and slashed VAT on piped natural gas by around 10 percentage points to promote use of clean energy. Presenting the state budget for 2026-27, Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah also announced a three per cent tax subvention for purchasing electric vehicles this year.

"Speaker Sir, guided by the principle that those who contribute to environmental degradation should also contribute towards its mitigation, our government will introduce a ‘green cess’ on identified polluting activities and assets," he told the assembly.

Baruah proposed to levy a 'green cess' on stone crushers, coke-based industries, brick kilns, transfer of second-hand vehicles, commercial extraction of groundwater, and other environmentally sensitive industries and activities as may be notified by the government. The budget, however, did not mention how much tax will be levied as 'green cess'.

"The proceeds from this cess will be utilised for afforestation, pollution control, biodiversity conservation, climate adaptation, green energy, water resource management and other environmentally sustainable infrastructure," he said.

Baruah also said that the government is committed to expand clean and affordable energy across Assam, and piped natural gas networks are being developed in key areas, including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Darrang, Baksa, Kokrajhar, Nagaon and the Barak Valley.

"To reduce household energy costs, promote cleaner fuel and support city gas expansion, I propose to reduce VAT on piped natural gas from 14.5 per cent to 5 per cent," he said.