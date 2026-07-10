ETV Bharat / state

Assam Minister Rubbishes ₹100 Crore Fake Note Claims; Says Seized Currency Is 'Substandard' Printed Counterfeits

Guwahati: On the fourth day of the ongoing budget session of the Assam Assembly, the state’s parliamentary affairs minister, Pijush Hazarika, on Thursday stated that the news about the circulation of 100 crore in Guwahati is fake news circulated by the accused arrested in the fake note racket case.

Answering the leader of the Opposition, Wajed Ali Choudhury's question on the media report on the fake note racket and circulation of fake currency worth 100 crore in the Guwahati market, Hazarika clarified that the arrested Ajoy Biswakarma made a wrong statement to the media for publicity, but he didn't mention anything about the circulation of Rs 100 crore during police interrogation.

Hazarika also mentioned, "There have been police arrests made in Guwahati on two occasions. Police recovered fake currency worth Rs 13.4 lakh and arrested Anuj Gupta, Rishav Gupta and Mohit Shukla in one case and Debajit Deori and Ajoy Biswakarma in another case."