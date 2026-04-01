ETV Bharat / state

Assam Migrant Worker Beaten To Death By Co-workers In Kerala Over Phone Theft Suspicion; 6 Arrested

Ernakulam: A migrant worker, Noor Hasan from Assam, was brutally beaten to death by a six-member gang of his co-workers, also from Assam, over suspicions of mobile phone theft in Kerala.

The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday night at a plywood factory in Mudickal, near Perumbavoor. Following the murder, the police swiftly took six other Assam natives into custody.

Six Accused Arrested, Victim Identified

The Perumbavoor police arrested the six suspects, identified as Alauddin, Minarul, Zakir Hussain, Habeesuddin, Hasan Ali and Muzammil. Preliminary investigations have revealed that three of the accused are brothers.

While authorities initially struggled to identify the deceased, assuming him to be an unrecognised migrant labourer residing in another locality, it was later confirmed that the victim was Noor Hasan.

Theft Suspicion Led To Fatal Assault

The brutal assault stemmed from allegations that the youth had trespassed into the suspects' room to commit a robbery. According to statements to the police, it was routine for the workers to store all their mobile phones in a single bucket in their room before heading to work.

The accused claimed that upon returning to their accommodation, they caught the youth attempting to open this bucket to steal seven mobile phones, and cash amounting to Rs 1 lakh. Perumbavoor Station House Officer Anil stated that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether any valuables were genuinely stolen, or if the fatal attack was the tragic result of a misunderstanding.

Brutal Beating Shocks Local Residents