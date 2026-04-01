Assam Migrant Worker Beaten To Death By Co-workers In Kerala Over Phone Theft Suspicion; 6 Arrested
The migrant labourer was killed after a theft suspicion; six co-workers have been arrested, but the investigation continues. This incident highlights rising violence among workers.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Ernakulam: A migrant worker, Noor Hasan from Assam, was brutally beaten to death by a six-member gang of his co-workers, also from Assam, over suspicions of mobile phone theft in Kerala.
The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday night at a plywood factory in Mudickal, near Perumbavoor. Following the murder, the police swiftly took six other Assam natives into custody.
Six Accused Arrested, Victim Identified
The Perumbavoor police arrested the six suspects, identified as Alauddin, Minarul, Zakir Hussain, Habeesuddin, Hasan Ali and Muzammil. Preliminary investigations have revealed that three of the accused are brothers.
While authorities initially struggled to identify the deceased, assuming him to be an unrecognised migrant labourer residing in another locality, it was later confirmed that the victim was Noor Hasan.
Theft Suspicion Led To Fatal Assault
The brutal assault stemmed from allegations that the youth had trespassed into the suspects' room to commit a robbery. According to statements to the police, it was routine for the workers to store all their mobile phones in a single bucket in their room before heading to work.
The accused claimed that upon returning to their accommodation, they caught the youth attempting to open this bucket to steal seven mobile phones, and cash amounting to Rs 1 lakh. Perumbavoor Station House Officer Anil stated that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether any valuables were genuinely stolen, or if the fatal attack was the tragic result of a misunderstanding.
Brutal Beating Shocks Local Residents
The sheer brutality of the crime has sent shockwaves through the area. After accusing the youth of theft, the six-member gang allegedly dragged him into their room and locked the door from the inside. The victim was viciously assaulted with a wooden roller, which left his head completely crushed. He suffered grievous bodily injuries, including shattered teeth and broken ribs.
The murder came to light when local residents, alarmed by agonising sounds emanating from the closed room, rushed to the spot. Although the severely wounded victim was immediately transported to a private hospital in Perumbavoor, his life could not be saved.
Investigation Underway, Forensic Evidence Being Collected
A police team led by the Perumbavoor Circle Inspector conducted a comprehensive inspection of the crime scene and the room where the assault occurred. The body of the deceased is currently kept in the mortuary of the private hospital. Following the completion of the inquest proceedings, the mortal remains will be shifted to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Authorities are intensively interrogating the suspects in custody to ascertain if they have any prior criminal history. Investigators are also gathering crucial information from the management and other workers at the plywood company. The police have expedited efforts to uncover the exact reason for the victim's presence at the suspects' accommodation.
Rising Violence Among Migrant Workers Raises Concern
The recent surge in violent incidents among migrant labourers in the state has sparked significant concern. Law enforcement authorities note that situations involving minor disputes or mere allegations of theft are increasingly escalating into fatal confrontations. In response to this brutal murder, the police have resolved to collect robust scientific evidence and conduct a flawless investigation to ensure the perpetrators receive appropriate punishment.
Furthermore, as part of preventive measures, police officials announced plans to intensify and strictly implement routine inspections across both workplaces and residential camps of migrant workers in the coming days.
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