ETV Bharat / state

Assam-Meghalaya Tourist Traffic Resumes, But Safety Fears Hit Bookings

Tezpur/Guwahati: The movement of tourist vehicles between Assam and Meghalaya has resumed after a weeklong disruption, but the recent violence and transport blockades continue to affect the confidence of tourists amid the peak tourism season.

The dispute between the tourist taxi operators of the two states had led to the blockade and affected tourist movement. Although it has eased following government intervention, tourism operators said it was too early to comment on the full impact.

The Meghalaya tourist taxi associations have suspended their agitation until September 10, bringing some relief to tourists, drivers and businesses on both sides. But, the stakeholders in the state are particularly concerned about whether the disruption will affect travel plans during the upcoming festive and winter seasons.

Kyrmenlang Uriah, adviser to the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association, said the situation had improved but cautioned against quoting figures on cancellations and financial losses without proper records. “There are no records to substantiate some of the reported figures. The Tourism Department should clarify the official tourism impact,” he said.

Kyrmenlang Uriah (Special arrangement)

Uriah said the agitation was not aimed at stopping tourists from visiting Meghalaya. Tourists could contact local tourist taxi operators and authorised travel agencies for transportation within the state. He said the issue was primarily related to the movement of commercial tourist vehicles rather than preventing tourists from entering Meghalaya.

The latest tension was triggered following violence during a Khasi Students’ Union black-flag motorcycle rally in Shillong on August 19. The rally, held over a five-point charter of demands, turned violent, with vehicles damaged and government property vandalised. Several Assam-registered vehicles were among those affected.

The KSU’s demands include action over the July 31 Shree Cement public hearing in East Jaiñtia Hills, implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, reforms concerning migrant workers and recruitment changes, including the removal of personal interviews for certain Grade B, C and D posts.

For some tourist vehicle operators, the concern is not just the immediate loss of business but the long-term impact on the sector as travellers may rethink their plans altogether.

Ismail Ali, president of the Seven State Tourist Cab Operator Union from Assam, said the situation had improved, but tourists were still apprehensive. He said efforts were being made to ensure that tourists travelling in Assam-registered and other-state vehicles did not face difficulties while entering or travelling through Meghalaya.

Ismail Ali (Special arrangement)

Ali said the tourism industry was particularly sensitive to such incidents because tourists often plan their holidays months in advance. “Tourists often make their bookings six months to even a year in advance. Therefore, when an unexpected incident occurs, its impact on the tourism sector continues for a long time,” he said.

Tourist cab driver Ramakanta Das said the latest tension came at a difficult time for Assam's tourism sector. He said operators had already faced problems related to tourist movement to Arunachal Pradesh and natural calamities, including floods in Assam. “This time, the loss for Assam has been quite significant.”

Das said the tourism sector had faced one problem after another this year. “First, there were problems in Arunachal Pradesh. Then came the August 19 incident in Meghalaya. After that, protests, blockades and counter-protests emerged over the movement of tourist vehicles between Assam and Meghalaya.”

The disruption has also exposed how closely the tourism economies of the two states are linked, with a journey from Guwahati to Shillong supporting businesses on both sides of the border.

Das said Meghalaya remained an important market for Assam-based tourist vehicle operators, with many vehicles carrying tourists from Guwahati to Shillong, Sohra and other destinations.