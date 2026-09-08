ETV Bharat / state

Assam-Meghalaya Meeting Focuses On Safe, Unhindered Movement Of Vehicles

Shillong: Assam Minister Atul Bora on Tuesday held a meeting with Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister S Dhar at the state convention centre in Shillong to discuss issues concerning the safe and unhindered movement of vehicles and people between the two states.

The meeting, which followed the bilateral discussions held between the two governments in Guwahati on August 22, was attended by senior officials and representatives of transport organisations from both states, including seven transport organisations from Assam and five from Meghalaya.

The meeting reviewed the unfortunate incidents involving Assam-registered vehicles in Shillong on August 19 and discussed measures to ensure the safety and smooth movement of vehicles and citizens between the two states.

Both sides emphasised the importance of continued coordination, dialogue and timely intervention to prevent misunderstandings and address emerging concerns.

The meeting also reaffirmed that the safety, security and free movement of citizens must remain paramount. The stakeholders expressed their commitment to strengthening mutual trust and ensuring peaceful and seamless connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya.