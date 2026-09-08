Assam-Meghalaya Meeting Focuses On Safe, Unhindered Movement Of Vehicles
Both sides reviewed the unfortunate incidents involving Assam-registered vehicles in Shillong on August 19 and emphasised the importance of continued coordination, dialogue and timely intervention.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Shillong: Assam Minister Atul Bora on Tuesday held a meeting with Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister S Dhar at the state convention centre in Shillong to discuss issues concerning the safe and unhindered movement of vehicles and people between the two states.
The meeting, which followed the bilateral discussions held between the two governments in Guwahati on August 22, was attended by senior officials and representatives of transport organisations from both states, including seven transport organisations from Assam and five from Meghalaya.
The meeting reviewed the unfortunate incidents involving Assam-registered vehicles in Shillong on August 19 and discussed measures to ensure the safety and smooth movement of vehicles and citizens between the two states.
Both sides emphasised the importance of continued coordination, dialogue and timely intervention to prevent misunderstandings and address emerging concerns.
The meeting also reaffirmed that the safety, security and free movement of citizens must remain paramount. The stakeholders expressed their commitment to strengthening mutual trust and ensuring peaceful and seamless connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya.
The Assam Government reiterated its commitment to maintaining the close social, cultural and economic ties shared by the people of the two neighbouring states and working collectively to further strengthen the bonds of friendship, harmony and brotherhood.
"The relationship between Assam and Meghalaya goes far beyond administrative boundaries. Our people share deep social, cultural and economic ties, and these enduring bonds of friendship, harmony and brotherhood must always be protected," Bora shared in an X post.
At the direction of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. @himantabiswa, I attended a significant meeting with Hon’ble Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Shri @sniawbhadhar at the State Convention Centre in Shillong today.— Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) September 8, 2026
The meeting brought together senior officials and representatives of… pic.twitter.com/7cAO9VcUQa
"I sincerely thank Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for his prompt intervention and decisive leadership in addressing the situation. I also express my gratitude to Hon'ble Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri Conrad K Sangma for his personal attention and continued commitment towards finding a constructive resolution," he added.
The Assam delegation included additional chief secretary (home & political department) Ajay Tewari, special additional DGP (SB) Hiren Chandra Nath, IG (L&O) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, transport department secretary Akash Deep, IGP Ratna Singh, transport department commissioner Manavendra Pratap Singh and other senior officials.
Meghalaya principal secretary (home) FR Kharkongor, commissioner secretaries of the transport and tourism departments, DCs, SPs and other senior officers also took part.
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