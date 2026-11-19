Facing Backlash, Assam Medical College Withdraws Order Asking Students To Postpone Marriage
The withdrawal notice said that the order is cancelled and treated as withdrawn from the date of issuance of this notice.
By PTI
Published : November 19, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Guwahati: The Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) on Thursday withdrew a controversial order asking postgraduate trainees in the General Medicine department to defer "personal milestones such as marriage" until the completion of their tenure, just a day after it was issued.
Following massive criticism on social media and severe backlash from doctors' organisations, the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X that the order has been withdrawn immediately.
"The Department of Medicine, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh has withdrawn with immediate effect its earlier Office Order No. MED/2026/5700 dated 18.11.2026, regarding the advisory issued to Post Graduate Trainees concerning personal milestones during their residency tenure, vide Office Order No. MED/2026/5900 dated 18.11.2026," it added.
The CMO also shared the withdrawal notice of AMCH's Medicine Department, which said, "The order is cancelled and treated as withdrawn from the date of issuance of this notice".
Earlier, the same department issued the controversial 'Office Order' on Wednesday, signed by AMCH's Medicine Department Head Prasanta Dihingia.
"This is for information to all Postgraduate Trainees (PGTs) of the Department of General Medicine that all PGTs are advised to defer personal milestones such as marriage until the successful completion of their residence tenure," it said.
The cancelled order further said that their academic programme should remain dedicated to clinical duties, patient care, academic pursuits and research requirements.
"All PGTs are expected to adhere to this advisory positively," Dihingia had said in the order. However, as soon as it went public, people started criticising AMCH and even made fun of the order. Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a major doctors' body, slammed the AMCH and asked for immediate withdrawal of the order.
"Breaking: Assam Medical College's new eligibility criterion for marriage — completion of residency! What's next? NOC from the HOD for marriage and family planning?" asked FAIMA in a social media post.
By the same logic, the Head of the Departments should stay in the hospital 24×7 until retirement, as the commitment to patient care should apply equally to everyone, it added.
"FAIMA strongly condemns this unreasonable advisory and demands its immediate withdrawal. Dear administrators, regulate duty hours, not the personal lives of resident doctors. Residency is a postgraduate course, not a vow of celibacy!" the doctors' body said.
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