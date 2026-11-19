ETV Bharat / state

Facing Backlash, Assam Medical College Withdraws Order Asking Students To Postpone Marriage

Guwahati: The Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) on Thursday withdrew a controversial order asking postgraduate trainees in the General Medicine department to defer "personal milestones such as marriage" until the completion of their tenure, just a day after it was issued.

Following massive criticism on social media and severe backlash from doctors' organisations, the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X that the order has been withdrawn immediately.

"The Department of Medicine, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh has withdrawn with immediate effect its earlier Office Order No. MED/2026/5700 dated 18.11.2026, regarding the advisory issued to Post Graduate Trainees concerning personal milestones during their residency tenure, vide Office Order No. MED/2026/5900 dated 18.11.2026," it added.

The CMO also shared the withdrawal notice of AMCH's Medicine Department, which said, "The order is cancelled and treated as withdrawn from the date of issuance of this notice".

Earlier, the same department issued the controversial 'Office Order' on Wednesday, signed by AMCH's Medicine Department Head Prasanta Dihingia.

"This is for information to all Postgraduate Trainees (PGTs) of the Department of General Medicine that all PGTs are advised to defer personal milestones such as marriage until the successful completion of their residence tenure," it said.