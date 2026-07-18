ETV Bharat / state

Assam: Two Held For Painting Sonam Wangchuk's Mural On Public Wall In Guwahati

Guwahati: Two individuals have been apprehended for allegedly defacing public property near the Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium in the Khanapara area, Guwahati police said. The police have registered two separate cases at two different police stations after the individuals allegedly painted murals of activist Sonam Wangchuk on public walls.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Nakul Mili of Dibrugarh and Gaurav Singha of Guwahati. According to the Guwahati Police, a patrolling party apprehended the two youths, who were allegedly trying to damage public property last night.

"We have registered a case at Dispur police station in connection with this," said Hiranya Barman, DCP (Intelligence) of Guwahati City Police.

DCP Barman stated that the suspects admitted they were trying to paint a mural of Sonam Wangchuk.

"It has become a trend that some people have tried to damage the flyover, wall of public property, and it is not acceptable. We have registered another case at Basistha police station. At Basistha, some people came at night and painted a mural. Our investigation is on to identify the person and we will take strict action," the DCP added.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Delhi Police took away Sonam Wangchuk, who completed his 20-day hunger strike, from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital this morning. Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said Wangchuk was stable but had mild dehydration and weakness due to prolonged fasting.