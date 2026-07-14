ETV Bharat / state

Assam: Litterateur Geeta Upadhyay Dies At 87

Guwahati: Noted litterateur, translator and academician, Padma Shri awardee Geeta Upadhyay, died due to age-related ailments in Assam's Tezpur. She was 87.

A social worker, she was the first Gorkha woman from Assam to obtain a post-graduate degree and was the founder-president of the Assam chapter of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP), an all-India organisation of the Gorkhas.

Upadhyay was briefly admitted to a private hospital in Tezpur and returned home on Monday afternoon after recovery. She, however, fell ill shortly and died around 9 pm.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Geeta Upadhyay, a distinguished educationist and author who immensely contributed to Assamese and Nepali literature," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a social media post. Honoured with the Padma Shri and the 2026 Sati Sadhani Award, her legacy will continue to inspire generations, he added.