Brewing Success: Assam Leads As India's Tea Production Rises In 2025

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: Behind the cup that cheers you every morning, there lies a vast economic story. Hidden within this simple habit are the labour of millions and an industry shaped over centuries into a powerful economic force. Statistics released recently by the Tea Board of India at the end of 2025 clearly highlight Assam's pivotal role in the production of tea in the country.

According to data released by the Tea Board of India, the country's total tea production reached 1,369.98 million kilograms in 2025, representing a nearly 5% increase from 2024. Assam was identified as a central contributor to this growth, producing 687.76 million kilograms of tea, almost half of India's total output, with the Brahmaputra Valley alone yielding 651.08 million kilograms. Despite enduring numerous historical upheavals, this valley continues to remain the backbone of the Indian tea industry. Alongside large tea estates, thousands of small tea growers have played a vital role in sustaining and expanding this growth story.

West Bengal and Darjeeling: A Distinct Identity

West Bengal reinforced its position by producing 411.18 million kilograms of tea in 2025. Although Darjeeling’s production was limited to just 5.30 million kilograms, its reputation, aroma and premium value in the global market place it at par with Assam in discussions of quality and prestige.

This contrast highlights the diversity of the Indian tea industry — where some regions lead in volume, while others command global recognition through quality.

Northern India’s Dominance:

On India’s tea map, Northern India continues to occupy the top position. In 2025, tea production in Northern India reached 1,136.18 million kilograms, accounting for 83% of the country’s total output.

North India (Tea Board definition): Refers to the collective production of Assam, West Bengal, and other northern states, which accounted for approximately 83% of India's total output.

Southern India contributed 233.80 million kilograms, or 17% of the total. This division clearly shows that Indian tea, as an industry, is unimaginable without the Brahmaputra Valley and the Northeast.