Brewing Success: Assam Leads As India's Tea Production Rises In 2025
Statistics by the Tea Board of India for 2025 clearly highlight Assam's pivotal role in the production of tea in India.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
By Pranab Kumar Das
Tezpur: Behind the cup that cheers you every morning, there lies a vast economic story. Hidden within this simple habit are the labour of millions and an industry shaped over centuries into a powerful economic force. Statistics released recently by the Tea Board of India at the end of 2025 clearly highlight Assam's pivotal role in the production of tea in the country.
According to data released by the Tea Board of India, the country's total tea production reached 1,369.98 million kilograms in 2025, representing a nearly 5% increase from 2024. Assam was identified as a central contributor to this growth, producing 687.76 million kilograms of tea, almost half of India's total output, with the Brahmaputra Valley alone yielding 651.08 million kilograms. Despite enduring numerous historical upheavals, this valley continues to remain the backbone of the Indian tea industry. Alongside large tea estates, thousands of small tea growers have played a vital role in sustaining and expanding this growth story.
West Bengal and Darjeeling: A Distinct Identity
West Bengal reinforced its position by producing 411.18 million kilograms of tea in 2025. Although Darjeeling’s production was limited to just 5.30 million kilograms, its reputation, aroma and premium value in the global market place it at par with Assam in discussions of quality and prestige.
This contrast highlights the diversity of the Indian tea industry — where some regions lead in volume, while others command global recognition through quality.
Northern India’s Dominance:
On India’s tea map, Northern India continues to occupy the top position. In 2025, tea production in Northern India reached 1,136.18 million kilograms, accounting for 83% of the country’s total output.
North India (Tea Board definition): Refers to the collective production of Assam, West Bengal, and other northern states, which accounted for approximately 83% of India's total output.
Southern India contributed 233.80 million kilograms, or 17% of the total. This division clearly shows that Indian tea, as an industry, is unimaginable without the Brahmaputra Valley and the Northeast.
Behind these figures lie the hard work of labourers, the aspirations of small tea growers, and the uncertainties of nature. Assam is home to nearly 800 large tea estates and approximately 1,150 small tea gardens.
Climate change, rising production costs, and fluctuating market prices pose significant challenges that are likely to shape the future of the tea industry in the years ahead.
Expert Opinion:
Bidyānanda Barkakati, Advisor to the North East Tea Association and former Vice Chairman of the Tea Board of India, told ETV Bharat, "Recently, the Tea Board of India released its official figures, which show that India produced around 1,370 million kilograms of tea in 2025—about 5% more than in 2024. Similarly, Assam also recorded nearly 5% growth in tea production compared to the previous year."
He added: "If we look at Assam’s figures for 2025, combining the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys, total production stands at 688 million kilograms. Of this, the Brahmaputra Valley alone accounts for 651 million kilograms, meaning nearly 50% of Assam’s tea production comes from this valley. Overall, Assam continues to maintain a strong position in national tea production."
"West Bengal contributed around 30%, while the southern states—Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka together—accounted for about 17%. The remaining 3% came from states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, and Bihar. From a production standpoint, the overall situation remains positive," he said.
On tea exports, Barkakati noted, "Between January and November 2025, India exported approximately 254 million kilograms of tea. This is highly encouraging, as it represents nearly a 9% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Both production and exports performed well in 2025."
"However, the situation in 2026 is concerning due to drought conditions. Assam has experienced very little rainfall over the past four months. Normally, tea harvesting begins in March, but given the severity of the drought so far in 2026, it appears unlikely that harvesting will start on time. If rainfall arrives soon, production levels may still recover, but at present the outlook remains uncertain. Early crops, which usually depend on good March rainfall, may be delayed this year," he added.
Tea Exports :
India has witnessed significant growth in tea exports. According to Tea Board data, between January and November 2025, the country exported 254.19 million kilograms of tea, compared to 233.97 million kilograms during the same period in 2024. This translates into a year-on-year increase of 8.64%, clearly indicating rising global demand for Indian tea.