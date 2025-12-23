Assam: Protesters Torch Karbi Anglong Council Chief Executive Member’s House, Section 163 Imposed
Protests over eviction demands turned violent in West Karbi Anglong after protesters set fire to Tuliram Ronghang’s residence, prompting prohibitory orders.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST
Karbi Anglong: Tension escalated sharply in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on Monday (December 22). Protesters set fire to the residence of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, at Dongkamukam, near Kheroni.
The violence followed several days of sit-in protests. Protesters demanded the eviction of alleged illegal encroachers from lands designated as Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR).
After the arson, the district administration imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across all police station areas of West Karbi Anglong to maintain public order. District Magistrate Nirola Phangchopi issued the prohibitory order, effective December 22, 2025, and to remain in effect until further notice.
Under the order, gatherings of five or more people are banned. Rallies, picketing, dharnas, and torch processions are also prohibited. People and private vehicles cannot move between 5 pm and 6 am. Using firearms, firecrackers, or loudspeakers without permission is not allowed. Circulating inflammatory or anti-national content in speeches, posters, wall writing, or social media is also banned.
Police, security forces, and on-duty officials are exempt from restrictions, as are medical emergencies. Schools, colleges, universities, and offices will operate as usual.
Police said security personnel picked up a few protesters on Monday morning, which triggered widespread anger. Large groups of locals blocked roads, marched towards Dongkamukam, and later torched the ancestral residence of the KAAC CEM.
Protesters also pelted security personnel with stones. Police responded with baton charges and blank firing to disperse the crowd. At least three protesters and a few security personnel sustained minor injuries. A mob damaged several houses, a school bus, and other structures in a nearby slum area.
Senior police officials rushed to the spot. Additional security forces now guard the area to prevent further escalation. Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu and Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh visited the area to assess the situation. IGP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh said that extra forces are being mobilised to restore normalcy.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there has been a long-standing demand in Karbi Anglong to evict non-permanent residents from the district. He noted that an interim order of the Gauhati High Court currently restrains the government from carrying out evictions, making it impossible to proceed in accordance with the court’s directive.
He added that police did not arrest anyone during the hunger strike protests in Kheroni. Authorities took protesters whose health deteriorated to Guwahati for medical treatment. The unrest stems from eviction notices issued by the KAAC in February 2024 for PGR and VGR lands. However, the eviction process has remained stalled due to a pending petition before the Gauhati High Court, citing concerns about contempt of court.
Authorities said they are working to bring the situation under control, though tensions remain high in parts of West Karbi Anglong.
