Assam: Protesters Torch Karbi Anglong Council Chief Executive Member’s House, Section 163 Imposed

Karbi Anglong: Tension escalated sharply in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on Monday (December 22). Protesters set fire to the residence of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, at Dongkamukam, near Kheroni.

The violence followed several days of sit-in protests. Protesters demanded the eviction of alleged illegal encroachers from lands designated as Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR).

After the arson, the district administration imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across all police station areas of West Karbi Anglong to maintain public order. District Magistrate Nirola Phangchopi issued the prohibitory order, effective December 22, 2025, and to remain in effect until further notice.

Under the order, gatherings of five or more people are banned. Rallies, picketing, dharnas, and torch processions are also prohibited. People and private vehicles cannot move between 5 pm and 6 am. Using firearms, firecrackers, or loudspeakers without permission is not allowed. Circulating inflammatory or anti-national content in speeches, posters, wall writing, or social media is also banned.

Police, security forces, and on-duty officials are exempt from restrictions, as are medical emergencies. Schools, colleges, universities, and offices will operate as usual.

Police said security personnel picked up a few protesters on Monday morning, which triggered widespread anger. Large groups of locals blocked roads, marched towards Dongkamukam, and later torched the ancestral residence of the KAAC CEM.