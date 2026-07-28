Owner, 4 Others Held In Iron Casting Unit Blast In Assam
The owner of the unit, Rakesh Kumar Surana, has been held on charges of negligence in maintaining appropriate safety mechanisms in the unit
By PTI
Published : July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST
Silchar: Five people, including the owner of an iron casting unit in Assam’s Cachar district where four workers were killed in a suspected cylinder explosion two days ago, were arrested, police said on Tuesday. The owner of the unit, Rakesh Kumar Surana, was apprehended from Guwahati on Monday and brought to the Udharbond Police Station in Cachar for interrogation, a senior officer said.
“Surana has been held on charges of negligence in maintaining appropriate safety mechanisms in the unit,” he said. Four others, including the manager, who were detained immediately after the incident, were also arrested on Monday.
“Forensic experts will visit the unit to take forward the investigation,” the officer said. The incident had taken place on Sunday at a shared compound in Pangram under the Udharbond Police Station limits, a senior officer said.
Several people were also injured in the explosion. According to preliminary investigation, the explosion was caused by a leakage in an LPG cylinder engaged in casting work, the officer said. The four deceased have been identified as Kiran Munda, Appu Baraik, Shyamal Gour and Sagar Nath, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. The CM had announced Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. '
Also Read
4 Workers Killed In Cylinder Blast At Factory In Assam's Cachar, CM Condoles Deaths