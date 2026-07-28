ETV Bharat / state

Owner, 4 Others Held In Iron Casting Unit Blast In Assam

Silchar: Five people, including the owner of an iron casting unit in Assam’s Cachar district where four workers were killed in a suspected cylinder explosion two days ago, were arrested, police said on Tuesday. The owner of the unit, Rakesh Kumar Surana, was apprehended from Guwahati on Monday and brought to the Udharbond Police Station in Cachar for interrogation, a senior officer said.

“Surana has been held on charges of negligence in maintaining appropriate safety mechanisms in the unit,” he said. Four others, including the manager, who were detained immediately after the incident, were also arrested on Monday.