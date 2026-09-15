ETV Bharat / state

CRPF's CoBRA Gets First Woman IG

New Delhi: IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar has been appointed the Inspector General (IG) of the CRPF's special jungle warfare commando unit, CoBRA, the first woman to hold the post. Parashar is a 2006-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters issued an order to this effect last week. Parashar will succeed 1996-batch IPS officer Danesh Rana as the IG of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

"This is the first time that the ten-battalion-strong CoBRA of the CRPF will be headed by a woman officer," a senior officer told PTI. Parashar previously served in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in addition to working in her cadre state of Assam.

The CRPF raised CoBRA in 2008-09 to tackle Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in multiple Indian states, and insurgency in certain Northeast states. Two CoBRA units were recently deployed by the CRPF to check armed violence in Manipur.