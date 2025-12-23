ETV Bharat / state

Assam: Internet Services Suspended In Two Violence-Hit Karbi Anglong Districts

Guwahati: The Assam government on Tuesday temporarily suspended internet services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, following fresh violence during clashes between two groups over the issue of eviction, officials said. At least eight people were injured, as the two groups of protesters clashed, and the police resorted to lathi charge and fired tear-gas shells to disperse them.

In an official order, the Home and Political Department said in the interest of maintaining greater public peace and tranquility, and to prevent any deterioration of the present situation, internet services have been temporarily suspended. The suspension will remain in force until further orders.

“It is, however, clarified that voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during this period,” the order stated. The district magistrates of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts received reports regarding a serious law and order situation, and there is serious apprehension that there might be likelihood of breach of public peace and tranquility, it said.