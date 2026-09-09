ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt Writes To Bengal CM Urging Preservation Of Bhupen Hazarika's House In Kolkata

Kolkata: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written to his West Bengal counterpart, Suvenud Adhikari, requesting him to take necessary steps towards preserving Bhupen Hazarika's house in Kolkata.

In his letter, Sarma has specifically highlighted the deep spiritual bond Hazarika shared with Kolkata. "Bhupen Hazarika is not merely the pride of Assam. He is an invaluable asset to India, and indeed to Bengal. To us, his residence in Kolkata is akin to a sacred pilgrimage site," he wrote.

"The sentiments of the entire population of Assam are deeply intertwined with this house. We earnestly seek the full cooperation of the West Bengal government in preserving this house, which holds such cherished memories," he stated.

Sources said the Assam government intends to acquire the house and establish a full-fledged museum or cultural centre there. This facility would preserve various personal belongings used by Hazarika, along with his music records, manuscripts, and rare photographs, thereby offering future generations the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the life and creative works of the singer.

The letter also indicates that Assam is prepared to bear the entire financial burden of this acquisition and preservation. However, since the house falls under the jurisdiction of Bengal, the state government's green signal is required for the legal process.

Informed circles anticipate that prompt, constructive discussions regarding the matter will take place at the administrative level, as Bengal has always enjoyed a distinct reputation for valuing art and culture.