Assam Govt Writes To Bengal CM Urging Preservation Of Bhupen Hazarika's House In Kolkata
The govt intends to acquire the house in Tollygunge and establish a full-fledged museum or cultural centre there. It would also bear the entire cost.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Kolkata: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written to his West Bengal counterpart, Suvenud Adhikari, requesting him to take necessary steps towards preserving Bhupen Hazarika's house in Kolkata.
In his letter, Sarma has specifically highlighted the deep spiritual bond Hazarika shared with Kolkata. "Bhupen Hazarika is not merely the pride of Assam. He is an invaluable asset to India, and indeed to Bengal. To us, his residence in Kolkata is akin to a sacred pilgrimage site," he wrote.
"The sentiments of the entire population of Assam are deeply intertwined with this house. We earnestly seek the full cooperation of the West Bengal government in preserving this house, which holds such cherished memories," he stated.
Sources said the Assam government intends to acquire the house and establish a full-fledged museum or cultural centre there. This facility would preserve various personal belongings used by Hazarika, along with his music records, manuscripts, and rare photographs, thereby offering future generations the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the life and creative works of the singer.
The letter also indicates that Assam is prepared to bear the entire financial burden of this acquisition and preservation. However, since the house falls under the jurisdiction of Bengal, the state government's green signal is required for the legal process.
Informed circles anticipate that prompt, constructive discussions regarding the matter will take place at the administrative level, as Bengal has always enjoyed a distinct reputation for valuing art and culture.
Hazarika spent a significant part of his life in Kolkata, as the rise and expansion of his musical career were largely centred around this city. He owned a house on Golf Club Road in Tollygunge, where he composed many timeless songs.
A dilapidated building where Hazarika once lived on the top floor now lies empty, and neighbours still look back with nostalgia at its open windows.
It was here that he composed iconic songs like 'Ami ek jajabar', 'Ganga amar maa', 'Bistirno dupare', 'Sagar sangame' and even the cult number 'Dil hum hum kare'.
Bhupen Hazarika arrived in Kolkata from Assam in the 1950s and became associated with the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA). The city quickly embraced him as its own. It was here that he forged close bonds with legendary artists such as Hemanga Biswas, Salil Chowdhury, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, and Lata Mangeshkar.
From the banks of the Ganges to the spirited gatherings at the Coffee House, every facet of the city found its way into his music and his life. Kolkata bore witness to the bridge he built between Assamese folk music and modern Bengali songs. Thus, alongside Assam, Kolkata too regards him as a son of the soil.
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