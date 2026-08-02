ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt Waives Land Tax For 1 Yr For People Of 2 Worst Flood-Hit Districts; 1.78 Lakh People Affected

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits the flood-affected Betbari Alimur area, which was inundated following a cloudburst in the neighbouring hill region, in Sivasagar district of Assam on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. ( IANS )

Guwahati: The Assam government on Saturday announced that land tax for people of the worst flood-hit Sivasagar and Charaideo districts would be waived for a period of one year. The two districts have been badly hit by the deluge that has claimed the lives of 82 people across the state so far.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, the flood situation in Assam improved slightly on Saturday, with the number of affected people coming down to 1.78 lakh even though submerged districts increased to seven. No fatalities were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, with the death toll remaining at 82.

Announcing the decision on a Facebook Live session, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the waiver will be applicable from April 1. Sarma said electricity bills for domestic users with consumption of less than 300 units in these two districts will also be waived for the month of July.

"In case of consumers who have prepaid meters, the government will reload 300 units," he added. Sarma further said a meeting was held with representatives of insurance companies, during which the government asked them to ensure quick and hassle-free settlement of claims by people from flood-affected Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts.

He said the central government has already issued special instructions to the companies to dispose of the claims in the flood-hit districts expeditiously. He said the insurance companies have promised to come out with a simple form and reduce the number of requisite documents to the bare minimum to facilitate claims from these four districts.

For availing life insurance claims, the companies will accept the government list with the deceased's name and not insist on death certificates, Sarma said. The companies will appoint a nodal officer and a district officer for each of these four districts, and also set up a 24x7 helpline and a special help desk to deal with settlement cases from these areas on a priority basis.