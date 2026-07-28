ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt To Withdraw Cases Lodged Against Protesters Over NEET Paper Leak, Release Those Held

CJP supporters and students celebrate at the protest site after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns from his post, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on July 25, 2026. ( ANI )

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to withdraw police cases registered against those involved in protests over the NEET question paper leak and to release those arrested or detained during such demonstrations, an official notification said.

Altogether five cases had been registered in the state in connection with the protests led by students and the youth, resulting in the arrest of 13 people.

The development came after Cockroach Janta Party on Monday said it was awaiting the government's promised written agreement on the withdrawal of criminal cases against protesters and organisers across India, and warned that it would be forced to resume its agitation if the assurance was not received by Tuesday.

An official notification issued late on Monday said those arrested or detained will be released promptly, and no adverse legal action will be initiated against any person involved in the protests.

The notification, signed by the Home and Political Department's Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari, said the decision was taken “after careful consideration of all aspects of the circumstances and the consequent need to strengthen accountability and undertake systemic reforms across the examination and higher education ecosystem”.

It said that the process for withdrawing the registered cases, irrespective of the stage of proceedings within the state, will be initiated promptly as per law. About arrests or detentions already made, the process for reviewing such cases and releasing the persons concerned will be initiated expeditiously, it said. No adverse legal action will be initiated by any of the police authorities within the state against those persons who have been involved in these protests.