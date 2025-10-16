ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt To Request HC For Fast-Track Court For Trial Of Zubeen's Death Case: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government will request the Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track court to decide on singer Zubeen Garg's death case. The Assam cabinet also decided to appoint a special public prosecutor on the recommendation of the advocate general, who will be engaged only for the hearing of the case from the filing of the charge sheet to the delivery of justice, he said.

''There is usually a complaint that courts take a long time to deliver justice. So the state cabinet has decided to approach the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court for a fast track hearing into the case after the Special Investigating Team submits its chargesheet,'' Sarma said at the press conference here.

He said that the SIT has assured him that investigations will be completed by the end of November and the charge sheet will be submitted most likely in the first week of December.