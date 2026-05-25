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Assam Govt Tables Uniform Civil Code Bill In Assembly; Aims To Prohibit Polygamy, Register Live-In Relations

Soon after the bill was tabled, the opposition MLAs opposed it and demanded wider consultation with stakeholders before introduction.

Assam Govt Tables Uniform Civil Code Bill In Assembly UCC Aims To Prohibit Polygamy Register Live In Relations
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | File photo (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Dispur: The Assam government on Monday tabled the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state Assembly. The UCC Bill aims to prohibit polygamy and set the minimum marriage age at 21 years for men, 18 years for women.

It also seeks to govern laws on marriage, divorce, and succession. The bill proposes registration of live-in relationships to recognise them.

Soon after the bill was tabled, the opposition MLAs opposed it and demanded wider consultation with stakeholders before introduction.

More details to follow...

TAGGED:

ASSAM UCC
UNIFORM CIVIL CODE
UCC BILL
HIMANTA SARMA
LIVE IN REGISTRATION

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