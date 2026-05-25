Assam Govt Tables Uniform Civil Code Bill In Assembly; Aims To Prohibit Polygamy, Register Live-In Relations
Soon after the bill was tabled, the opposition MLAs opposed it and demanded wider consultation with stakeholders before introduction.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | File photo (ANI)
Published : May 25, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Dispur: The Assam government on Monday tabled the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state Assembly. The UCC Bill aims to prohibit polygamy and set the minimum marriage age at 21 years for men, 18 years for women.
It also seeks to govern laws on marriage, divorce, and succession. The bill proposes registration of live-in relationships to recognise them.
Soon after the bill was tabled, the opposition MLAs opposed it and demanded wider consultation with stakeholders before introduction.
More details to follow...