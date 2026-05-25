ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt Tables Uniform Civil Code Bill In Assembly; Aims To Prohibit Polygamy, Register Live-In Relations

Dispur: The Assam government on Monday tabled the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state Assembly. The UCC Bill aims to prohibit polygamy and set the minimum marriage age at 21 years for men, 18 years for women.

It also seeks to govern laws on marriage, divorce, and succession. The bill proposes registration of live-in relationships to recognise them.