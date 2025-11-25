ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt Tables Bill To Ban Polygamy; Opposition Says The Proposed Legislation Targets Muslim Community

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday tabled a bill in the assembly to ban polygamy.

With permission from the Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Sarma introduced the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025.

It was introduced in the absence of opposition Congress, CPI(M) and Raijor Dal MLAs, who staged a walkout after a discussion on the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

AIUDF MLA Mazibur Rahman said that the Prohibition of Polygamy Bill has been brought only to target Muslims and to disturb the Muslim community. " The reason I say this is that the bill seems to make exceptions for those living in certain single-caste or tribal areas, allowing them to marry more than two or three times. But why is it that Muslims cannot marry two times? Why not? This clearly targets Muslims," Rahman told IANS.

The bill proposes up to seven years of imprisonment and fines for any individual who enters into a second marriage without obtaining a legal divorce from their existing spouse.