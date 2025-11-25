Assam Govt Tables Bill To Ban Polygamy; Opposition Says The Proposed Legislation Targets Muslim Community
The bill tabled on the first day of the Winter Session will be taken up for discussion and passage on a later date.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday tabled a bill in the assembly to ban polygamy.
With permission from the Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Sarma introduced the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025.
It was introduced in the absence of opposition Congress, CPI(M) and Raijor Dal MLAs, who staged a walkout after a discussion on the death of singer Zubeen Garg.
AIUDF MLA Mazibur Rahman said that the Prohibition of Polygamy Bill has been brought only to target Muslims and to disturb the Muslim community. " The reason I say this is that the bill seems to make exceptions for those living in certain single-caste or tribal areas, allowing them to marry more than two or three times. But why is it that Muslims cannot marry two times? Why not? This clearly targets Muslims," Rahman told IANS.
The bill proposes up to seven years of imprisonment and fines for any individual who enters into a second marriage without obtaining a legal divorce from their existing spouse.
As per the provisions of the proposed bill, if a person fraudulently hides an earlier marriage before entering into a new one, he or she could face up to 10 years of imprisonment, along with heavy penalties.
Further, the bill states that if any priest or qazi who solemnizes or certifies a polygamous marriage may face up to two years in jail and fines up to Rs 1.5 lakh.
The bill widens accountability to include gaonburahs (village heads), village elders, community leaders, and qazis who knowingly support or facilitate polygamous marriages. Legal action will also be taken against parents or guardians who intentionally conceal marital histories during match-making.
The government maintains that the legislation is intended to protect women from exploitation, promote marital transparency, and ensure uniform application of marriage laws across communities in the state.
The bill will undergo detailed deliberation and debate among members before it is taken up for passage at a later date. The government is expected to hold consultations and address concerns raised by legislators across party lines.
