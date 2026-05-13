Assam Govt Not To Buy New Vehicles For Next Six Months: CM
The government also imposed a temporary ban on all official and personal foreign travel by ministers, officers and government employees for the next six months.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday announced a sweeping set of cost-cutting measures aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call for economic restraint and conscious fuel consumption.
Addressing media after the newly elected state government’s first Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said as part of the measures, the government will not purchase any new vehicles for the next six months, including for newly inducted ministers, who have been directed to continue using existing vehicles.
The government also imposed a temporary ban on all official and personal foreign travel by ministers, officers and government employees for the next six months. “May 14 onwards, no government minister, employee or officer will be able to travel abroad, even at their own expense, for the next six months, except in cases of medical emergencies,” Sarma said.
He said any official foreign visit would now require prior approval from the Chief Minister’s Office, while officials have been encouraged to participate in international conferences and seminars virtually from Guwahati. In another significant move, the Assam government decided to reduce the size of convoys attached to ministers and senior officials, including those associated with the Raj Bhavan.
“Including that of the Governor’s, convoys of ministers and government officials will be downsized for at least the next six months,” Sarma said. The state government has also decided to cut fuel expenditure by 20 per cent compared to the previous financial year and avoid the procurement of foreign-made products.
The government further announced plans to hire electric vehicles and gradually phase out vehicles older than 15 to 20 years as part of an energy conservation strategy. The austerity measures in Assam come close on the heels of similar initiatives taken by the Prime Minister.
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