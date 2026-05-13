ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt Not To Buy New Vehicles For Next Six Months: CM

Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday announced a sweeping set of cost-cutting measures aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call for economic restraint and conscious fuel consumption.

Addressing media after the newly elected state government’s first Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said as part of the measures, the government will not purchase any new vehicles for the next six months, including for newly inducted ministers, who have been directed to continue using existing vehicles.

The government also imposed a temporary ban on all official and personal foreign travel by ministers, officers and government employees for the next six months. “May 14 onwards, no government minister, employee or officer will be able to travel abroad, even at their own expense, for the next six months, except in cases of medical emergencies,” Sarma said.