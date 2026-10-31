Assam Govt Inks Agreement With IBA For India's First Proton Beam Therapy Centre In Guwahati
CM Sarma said the machine will be procured at Rs 600 crore for Guwahati Medical College and is expected to be installed within three years.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Guwahati: The Assam government signed a formal agreement with IBA Particle Therapy India (IBA Belgium) to establish India's first proton beam therapy centre in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.
Announcing it in a post on X, Sarma said, "Until now, proton beam therapy, one of the world's most advanced cancer treatments, has been available only in private hospitals in India, at costs up to Rs 50 lakh. Today, the Assam government has signed an important MoU with IBA Belgium to procure a proton beam therapy machine for Guwahati Medical College. The machine will cost Rs 600 crore and is expected to be installed within three years."
Assam's first ✅ North East's first ✅ India's first ✅ I am extremely proud to share that Assam has signed the MoU to set up India's first Proton Beam Therapy centre in the public health sector at a cost of ₹600 cr. Until now, proton beam therapy, one of the world's most advanced cancer treatments, has been available only in private hospitals in India, at costs of up to ₹50 lakh. Assam seeks to change that today. This advanced technology attacks tumours with pinpoint precision while sparing healthy tissues. For suitable patients, particularly children, that can make a significant difference. With 17 cancer hospitals rising across the state, 12 of them being functional, a community level constant outreach programme and consistent investments in human capital and infrastructure, our ambition is clear: Assam will be a global centre for cancer care. @TheAshokSinghal @gmchgauhati— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 31, 2026
According to Sarma, this will be the first equipment of its kind in the public healthcare system in the country. "Proton beam therapy is at the forefront of radiation-based cancer treatment. Assam will continue to track developments in advanced treatments. We will have very minimal capital costs, allowing us to provide proton beam therapy at an affordable price," he added.
He said cancer treatment in Assam is already affordable, with most treatments covered under the Rs five lakh health cover provided under the Prime Minister health scheme.
"This is why Assam is gradually emerging as a centre for medical tourism, attracting patients from Bhutan, Bangladesh, North Bengal and across the Northeast," Sarma added.
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