ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt Inks Agreement With IBA For India's First Proton Beam Therapy Centre In Guwahati

CM Sarma said the machine will be procured at Rs 600 crore for Guwahati Medical College and is expected to be installed within three years.

The proton beam therapy machine.
The proton beam therapy machine. (X | @himantabiswa)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 31, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Guwahati: The Assam government signed a formal agreement with IBA Particle Therapy India (IBA Belgium) to establish India's first proton beam therapy centre in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Announcing it in a post on X, Sarma said, "Until now, proton beam therapy, one of the world's most advanced cancer treatments, has been available only in private hospitals in India, at costs up to Rs 50 lakh. Today, the Assam government has signed an important MoU with IBA Belgium to procure a proton beam therapy machine for Guwahati Medical College. The machine will cost Rs 600 crore and is expected to be installed within three years."

According to Sarma, this will be the first equipment of its kind in the public healthcare system in the country. "Proton beam therapy is at the forefront of radiation-based cancer treatment. Assam will continue to track developments in advanced treatments. We will have very minimal capital costs, allowing us to provide proton beam therapy at an affordable price," he added.

He said cancer treatment in Assam is already affordable, with most treatments covered under the Rs five lakh health cover provided under the Prime Minister health scheme.

"This is why Assam is gradually emerging as a centre for medical tourism, attracting patients from Bhutan, Bangladesh, North Bengal and across the Northeast," Sarma added.

Also Read

  1. Assam CM Sarma Backs Nationwide UCC, Says Muslim Women Suffer Most Without Uniform Law
  2. Assam CM Sarma Inaugurates Northeast's First Visa Centre In Guwahati

TAGGED:

HIMANTA BISWA SARMA
GOVT OF ASSAM
IBA PARTICLE THERAPY INDIA
PROTON BEAM THERAPY
GUWAHATI MEDICAL COLLEGE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.