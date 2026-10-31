ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt Inks Agreement With IBA For India's First Proton Beam Therapy Centre In Guwahati

The proton beam therapy machine. ( X | @himantabiswa )

Guwahati: The Assam government signed a formal agreement with IBA Particle Therapy India (IBA Belgium) to establish India's first proton beam therapy centre in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Announcing it in a post on X, Sarma said, "Until now, proton beam therapy, one of the world's most advanced cancer treatments, has been available only in private hospitals in India, at costs up to Rs 50 lakh. Today, the Assam government has signed an important MoU with IBA Belgium to procure a proton beam therapy machine for Guwahati Medical College. The machine will cost Rs 600 crore and is expected to be installed within three years."

According to Sarma, this will be the first equipment of its kind in the public healthcare system in the country. "Proton beam therapy is at the forefront of radiation-based cancer treatment. Assam will continue to track developments in advanced treatments. We will have very minimal capital costs, allowing us to provide proton beam therapy at an affordable price," he added.