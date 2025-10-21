Assam Govt Extends Financial Aid To Victims Of Baksa Jail Violence
Sarma visited Lakshmipur A Block village in Baksa district, met the families of the injured and handed over financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each.
By PTI
Published : October 21, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended financial assistance to families of two persons injured in police firing in Baksa, when five accused in singer Zubeen Garg's death case were being taken to a jail in that district. Sarma visited Lakshmipur A Block village in Baksa district, met the families of the two injured and handed over financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each.
"The unrest led to police firing to contain the situation, resulting in injuries to two individuals namely Dipak Medhi and Bidyut Kalita," said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's PR Cell.
Sarma also said the government is committed to supporting their treatment and recovery further, as needed. Several people, including police personnel and media persons, were injured when violence erupted during transportation of the five accused in Garg’s death to Baksa jail on October 15.
Assam Police resorted to lathicharge, lobbed teargas shells and fired in the air to disperse an agitated mob that attacked and set ablaze at least three vehicles, after hurling stones at the convoy carrying the five accused.
Talking to reporters after meeting the families, Sarma said: "The two youths are getting treatment at AIIMS-Guwahati. If they require any further assistance, the government will take all necessary steps."
He also said that some youths of the village are “staying away in fear of the police”, and urged the elders to call them back and give their statements before the personnel.
"I have come here to spend some time with the villagers in moments of their grief," Sarma said.
Asked why the police could not manage the situation, the CM said, "The situation turned worse due to the media. After villagers were called and interviewed by the media, the situation turned violent. So, if we need to fix the responsibility, it will be the media at the initial stage." He also appealed to people to have faith in the judiciary in Garg’s death case.
"The Assam government has already taken a decision to try this case in a fast track court. We will request the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice, as the cabinet has taken a decision in this regard," Sarma said.
The celebrated singer died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.
Seven people have so far been arrested in the case and they are in jail. Sarma, during the visit, also paid obeisance at Hari Mandir and interacted with the local community. Key announcements made by the Chief Minister included Rs 10 lakh each for the development of Hari Mandir and Shiv Mandir in the locality.
