Assam Govt Extends Financial Aid To Victims Of Baksa Jail Violence

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended financial assistance to families of two persons injured in police firing in Baksa, when five accused in singer Zubeen Garg's death case were being taken to a jail in that district. Sarma visited Lakshmipur A Block village in Baksa district, met the families of the two injured and handed over financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each.

"The unrest led to police firing to contain the situation, resulting in injuries to two individuals namely Dipak Medhi and Bidyut Kalita," said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's PR Cell.

Sarma also said the government is committed to supporting their treatment and recovery further, as needed. Several people, including police personnel and media persons, were injured when violence erupted during transportation of the five accused in Garg’s death to Baksa jail on October 15.

Assam Police resorted to lathicharge, lobbed teargas shells and fired in the air to disperse an agitated mob that attacked and set ablaze at least three vehicles, after hurling stones at the convoy carrying the five accused.

Talking to reporters after meeting the families, Sarma said: "The two youths are getting treatment at AIIMS-Guwahati. If they require any further assistance, the government will take all necessary steps."

He also said that some youths of the village are “staying away in fear of the police”, and urged the elders to call them back and give their statements before the personnel.