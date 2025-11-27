ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt Approves GoM's Report on Granting ST Status to 6 Communities

Guwahati: The Assam cabinet has approved a report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) regarding the proposal for grant of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six major communities of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Members of these six communities – Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (Adivasis) – have been demanding ST status for a long time.

The report of the GoM will be submitted by the state's Tribal Affairs Department to the assembly, and ''we will request the Speaker to table it in the House before the winter session ends on Saturday'', Sarma said at a media briefing after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening.

The three-member GoM was headed by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, while the other two members are Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika and Information and Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta.