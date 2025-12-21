Assam Govt Allocates 25 Acre Land In Guwahati For Lord Venkateswara Temple
TTD Chairman BR Naidu said construction of the first Lord Venkateswar temple in Northeast India will begin soon.
Tirumala: In a significant step towards extending the glory of Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala to the northeastern states of the country, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman, BR Naidu on Saturday announced that the Assam government has decided to allocate 25 acres of land in Guwahati for construction of a temple of Lord Venkateswara.
Previously, land had been allocated for construction of the temple in the Garchuk area of Assam. However, since a local temple of the Lord already existed there, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wrote to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at the request of the TTD Chairman, to allocate land for the shrine at Guwahati instead.
Naidu noted that Andhra Pradesh had allotted 25 acres in Amaravati for a similar temple and requested Assam to consider a comparable allocation in Guwahati, given its importance as a hub for the Northeast. He also sought financial support from the Assam government for developing pilgrim amenities and conducting regular religious activities, including annadanam. Responding positively, the Assam Chief Minister approved in principle the allotment of 25 acres in Guwahati and agreed to provide necessary financial assistance for development works.
Later, the Assam government gave its in-principle approval to allocate 25 acres of land to the TTD in Guwahati. Naidu stated that the TTD will provide the necessary financial assistance for the development activities of the proposed project. He also mentioned that the construction of the first Lord Venkateswara temple in Northeast India will begin soon.
