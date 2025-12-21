ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt Allocates 25 Acre Land In Guwahati For Lord Venkateswara Temple

Tirumala: In a significant step towards extending the glory of Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala to the northeastern states of the country, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman, BR Naidu on Saturday announced that the Assam government has decided to allocate 25 acres of land in Guwahati for construction of a temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Previously, land had been allocated for construction of the temple in the Garchuk area of ​​Assam. However, since a local temple of the Lord already existed there, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wrote to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at the request of the TTD Chairman, to allocate land for the shrine at Guwahati instead.