Assam Govt Will Soon Introduce Law To Ban Polygamy: Himanta
Once passed, the law is expected to make Assam one of the few states in India with a specific legal framework criminalising polygamy.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government is set to introduce a stringent law aimed at prohibiting polygamy in the state.
Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said, “We will bring a law in Assam against polygamy. This legislation will be introduced in the Assembly on November 25.”
Explaining the provisions, Sarma stated that under the proposed law, any individual who marries another person without first legally divorcing their spouse through a court of law will face severe punishment. If any person enters into a second marriage without obtaining a judicial divorce, he will be liable for imprisonment for seven years or more,” the Chief Minister said.
The proposed legislation, he noted, is part of the state government’s broader effort to promote gender equality, protect women’s rights, and uphold the sanctity of marriage. Sarma emphasised that Assam is taking decisive steps to ensure that personal laws and social practices align with constitutional principles of equality and justice.
Once passed, the law is expected to make Assam one of the few states in India with a specific legal framework criminalising polygamy, marking a significant move toward establishing social discipline and uniform civil practices within the state. Sarma also reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting poor families across Assam through sincere and sustained efforts.
Read more