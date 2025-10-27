ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt Will Soon Introduce Law To Ban Polygamy: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government is set to introduce a stringent law aimed at prohibiting polygamy in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said, “We will bring a law in Assam against polygamy. This legislation will be introduced in the Assembly on November 25.”

Explaining the provisions, Sarma stated that under the proposed law, any individual who marries another person without first legally divorcing their spouse through a court of law will face severe punishment. If any person enters into a second marriage without obtaining a judicial divorce, he will be liable for imprisonment for seven years or more,” the Chief Minister said.