ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt Hikes Ex Gratia For Flood Victims' Kin, Relaxes Norms For Compensation; Death Toll Reaches 75

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with flood-affected families, assuring them of timely government relief and support during the ongoing crisis, in Guwahati on July 23, 2026. ( ANI )

Guwahati: The Assam government on Tuesday announced relaxation in norms for providing ex gratia payment to next of kin of those killed or missing in the floods this year, while declaring an additional Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of the deceased.

The development came as the death toll in the Assam floods rose to 75 on the same day after seven more deaths were reported from Nazira revenue circle of Sivasagar district, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The state government also decided to provide interim monetary relief to the severely affected families and students with donations collected in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Making the announcements during a Facebook Live, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “So far, the rule was that the post-mortem report has to be submitted to avail government ex gratia by the next of kin. We have decided to do away with this, and a certificate from the circle officer will suffice.”

“Over and above the Rs 4 lakh ex gratia per victim that is paid at present, we have decided to give an additional Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased from the CM's Relief Fund,” he said.

In case of people missing in floods, Sarma said it has been decided that ex gratia of a total of Rs 9 lakh will be granted to the victims’ families if the bodies are not found within a month, with the circle officer authorised to issue the necessary certificate.

For families severely affected in the four worst-hit districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat, the government will provide an interim amount of Rs 15,000, which can be utilised for their household needs, the chief minister said.