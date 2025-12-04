ETV Bharat / state

Assam Government Bans Three Organizations, Affiliated To Al-Qaeda In State

Guwahati: The Home department of Assam has declared Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Ansar al-Islam, affiliated with al-Qaeda, as banned terrorist organisations.

The Commissioner and Secretary, Home and Political Department, Biswajit Pegu, on Wednesday issued a directive banning any jihadi literature, propaganda materials, websites, social media pages and channels linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Ansar al-Islam along with banned digital platforms.

The Home department's directives prohibit any publication, printing, distribution, sale, display, rights or preservation of these organizations. This restriction has been enforced with immediate effect.