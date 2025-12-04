Assam Government Bans Three Organizations, Affiliated To Al-Qaeda In State
The state Home department's directive prohibits any publication, printing, distribution, sale, display, rights or preservation of these organizations.
Guwahati: The Home department of Assam has declared Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Ansar al-Islam, affiliated with al-Qaeda, as banned terrorist organisations.
The Commissioner and Secretary, Home and Political Department, Biswajit Pegu, on Wednesday issued a directive banning any jihadi literature, propaganda materials, websites, social media pages and channels linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Ansar al-Islam along with banned digital platforms.
The Home department's directives prohibit any publication, printing, distribution, sale, display, rights or preservation of these organizations. This restriction has been enforced with immediate effect.
The JMB, ABT and Ansar al-Islam have been declared terrorist organizations by the Union Government under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Home Ministry said in a statement.
The directive said the Assam Police has found evidence in intelligence, cyber patrolling and STF investigations that jihadi literature and digital propaganda materials of these organizations are still in circulation in the state. This can increase the tendency to attract the youth to extremism. This poses a serious threat to national security.
The government emphasised that promoting enmity between groups, disrupting national integration or insulting religious beliefs-offences under Sections 196, 197 and 299 of BNS-necessitate strict preventive action. Police, Special Branch, CID, district senior superintendents of police, cyber crime units and all law-enforcement agencies will ensure strict enforcement of the order and take necessary legal action against all violators, the notification added.
