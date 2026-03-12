ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt Appoints Over 5,500 Teachers

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed appointment letters to over 5,500 people under the Education Department, and claimed that the administration eliminated corruption in government recruitments. The CM also alleged that government recruitments in the state were marred by corruption during the Congress regime.

Ahead of the assembly elections, Sarma promised 2 lakh corruption-free government job opportunities in the next five years. At an official function here, he ceremonially handed over the letters to 5,690 teachers. These appointments have been made from primary schools to research-level positions in the higher education sector.

The chief minister's office termed the occasion a "historic day for Assam's education sector, marking another milestone in transparent and merit-based recruitment".

"With this, the total number of government appointments in Assam has reached 1,64,359, reflecting Govt of Assam's unwavering commitment to empowering youth and strengthening the education system," the CMO said in an X post.