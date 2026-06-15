ETV Bharat / state

Assam Gets GI Tags For Four Indigenous Products

Guwahati: In a significant boost to Assam’s cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship, the Geographical Indications (GI) Registry has granted GI tags to four indigenous products from the state: Karbi Anglong Handloom Products, Assam Bihu Pepa, Assam Bamboo Crafts and Deuri Handloom Products.

The newly recognised products reflect Assam’s rich tribal traditions, folk culture and artisanal excellence. The GI tag is expected to help preserve these unique traditions while enhancing their recognition in national and global markets.

The Assam Bihu Pepa, a traditional wind instrument made from buffalo horn, is an integral part of Bihu celebrations and Assamese folk music. The other three products, Karbi Anglong Handloom Products, Assam Bamboo Crafts and Deuri Handloom Products, showcase the state's longstanding expertise in weaving and bamboo craftsmanship.

Sharing a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "A proud moment for Assam! Our efforts to conserve and promote our rich heritage get another shot in the arm." Sarma said the recognition comes at a time when Assam’s heritage and traditional products are gaining global recognition and appreciation.

"This certification will ensure that the producers related to it will get the right value for the products and only the authentic products are in the markets," he added.