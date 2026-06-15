Assam Gets GI Tags For Four Indigenous Products
Assam secured four new GI tags, strengthening recognition and protection of its traditional crafts and cultural heritage.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Guwahati: In a significant boost to Assam’s cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship, the Geographical Indications (GI) Registry has granted GI tags to four indigenous products from the state: Karbi Anglong Handloom Products, Assam Bihu Pepa, Assam Bamboo Crafts and Deuri Handloom Products.
The newly recognised products reflect Assam’s rich tribal traditions, folk culture and artisanal excellence. The GI tag is expected to help preserve these unique traditions while enhancing their recognition in national and global markets.
The Assam Bihu Pepa, a traditional wind instrument made from buffalo horn, is an integral part of Bihu celebrations and Assamese folk music. The other three products, Karbi Anglong Handloom Products, Assam Bamboo Crafts and Deuri Handloom Products, showcase the state's longstanding expertise in weaving and bamboo craftsmanship.
A proud moment for Assam!— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 15, 2026
Our efforts to conserve and promote our rich heritage gets another shot in the arm. Four items from Assam have received the prestigious GI tag- Bihu Pepa, Karbi Anglong Handloom, Bah Silpa, Deori Handloom products.@NABARDOnline pic.twitter.com/I6xRE8D0sy
Sharing a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "A proud moment for Assam! Our efforts to conserve and promote our rich heritage get another shot in the arm." Sarma said the recognition comes at a time when Assam’s heritage and traditional products are gaining global recognition and appreciation.
"This certification will ensure that the producers related to it will get the right value for the products and only the authentic products are in the markets," he added.
The landmark achievement has been supported and facilitated by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Recognising the importance of preserving this heritage while ensuring economic sustainability for artisans, NABARD has been actively supporting the Geographical Indications (GI) certification process for several unique products of Assam.
This comes at a time when Assam's heritage & products are making waves globally and garnering appreciation from everyone.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 15, 2026
This certification will ensure that the producers related to it will get the right value for the products and only the authentic products are in the markets.
Loken Das, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Assam, said, "These certifications not only strengthen the identity and authenticity of these products but also enhance their market potential at national and international levels. With this achievement, the total number of GI-certified products supported by NABARD has reached 12, marking a significant milestone in promoting heritage-based rural livelihoods."
Assam is endowed with a rich and diverse cultural heritage, reflected in its traditional crafts, handloom products, and indigenous art forms. Many of these products are deeply intertwined with the socio-economic fabric of rural communities and represent generations of accumulated traditional knowledge and craftsmanship.
The legal certification marks a triumphant moment for the state's traditional sectors, ensuring unparalleled intellectual property protection, market premiumization, and global visibility for thousands of rural weavers and craftsmen.
Regarding Post GI certification, NABARD Assam envisions a holistic ecosystem-based approach for the promotion of GI products, transitioning from mere recognition to market-led livelihood enhancement.
"The overarching vision is to transform GI-certified products into sustainable, scalable, and remunerative livelihood opportunities while preserving Assam's cultural heritage and promoting inclusive rural development," Das said.
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