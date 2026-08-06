ETV Bharat / state

Assam Floods: The Scars Will Linger Forever

A picture of pain has surfaced from the Bamunpukhuri area of Nazira, where 13-year-old Hridip Pakikar was swept away while trying to save his pet dog, 'Varun'. Sarma visited Pakikar's family on Thursday to offer his condolences and offer government assistance of Rs five lakh.

As public demand for attention grows, Union Minister JP Nadda visited the area on Wednesday along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other state cabinet ministers to assess the ground situation and review the impact on flood-affected villages, relief camps, damaged crop fields and homes.

With rising death tolls, the worst hit was Nepalikhuti, a remote border village located about 12 kilometres from Nazira town in Sivasagar. The waters of the Dikhou river swelled up to 10-12 feet and swept several areas of Nepalikhuti within two hours on July 19. The locals failed to anticipate what was coming, and the overflowing river completely washed the area, killing many.

Hyderabad: The disastrous flood situation in Assam continues to wreak havoc in thousands of villages in three major districts — Charaideo, Sivasagar, and Jorhat.

"Love for animals is deeply woven into our culture, and young Hridip embodied that spirit. As the floodwaters rose, he tried to save his beloved puppy, Varun, before thinking of himself. In that selfless act, he lost his own life. These floods have claimed countless animals along with precious human lives. Hridip's compassion and courage will always be remembered. A heartbreaking loss. Om Shanti," he shared on X.

While thousands of people are still stranded in relief camps on the embankments and government schools, pregnant women and toddlers are counting days to return to their beloved houses, which are reduced to debris.

Amid a pall of gloom, a scene of jubilation emerged from the relief camp set up at the Xukaanpukhuri (sukan pukhuri) HS School in Sivsagar. There, a teenage girl attained her puberty on Wednesday, which was celebrated with traditional rituals and much fanfare, as is common in Assam.

The flood is so disastrous this year that people didn't find a place to cremate their loved ones with traditional rituals. One such incident was reported from Jorhat's Elong-Mara village, inundated by the Bhogdoi river.

When an old woman died, her family was tense as the village crematorium was submerged. After lots of discussion, villagers decided to cremate her under a tree outside the village, which is not usually a preferred site for such activities.

So far, the death toll has climbed to more than 95 with many still missing. The villages will gradually return to normalcy with help from the government and other organisations, but scars of the flood will continue to linger forever.