Assam Floods: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Appeals For Donations as Death Toll Reaches 47
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to people across the state and the country to contribute to relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to people across the state and the country to contribute to relief and rehabilitation efforts through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) as Assam struggles with one of its worst flood disasters in decades.
In a post on his official X account, Sarma said many people had been asking how they could help those affected by the floods. He urged citizens to donate generously and said that every contribution, regardless of its size, would help bring relief and hope to families who have lost their homes and livelihoods.
Many of you have reached out asking how you can help in the rehabilitation efforts following the devastating #AssamFloods.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 24, 2026
If you’d like to contribute, here’s how you can support the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/NQdppfKaxs
According to the Chief Minister, the floods have claimed 47 lives across Assam, while eight people are missing. The disaster has devastated villages in several districts, washing away homes, damaging standing crops, and severely affecting public infrastructure.
The floods have also caused heavy losses to livestock, including cattle and other domestic animals, leaving many rural families without their primary source of income.
He called the situation a humanitarian crisis and said that the state government, along with rescue and relief agencies, is working around the clock to assist affected families. However, he stressed that rebuilding lives would require collective support from society.
MLAs Lunsing Teron and Pabitra Rabha donated a portion of their salaries to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, while Minister Nilima Devi also contributed part of her salary to support rehabilitation efforts.
The Kamatapur Autonomous Council of North Salmara in Bongaigaon district donated Rs 1 lakh to the relief fund.
Among Members of Parliament, Rajya Sabha MP Teros Gowala made a contribution to the fund, while Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro announced on X that he had donated Rs 1 lakh from his salary as an MP.
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