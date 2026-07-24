ETV Bharat / state

Assam Floods: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Appeals For Donations as Death Toll Reaches 47

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to people across the state and the country to contribute to relief and rehabilitation efforts through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) as Assam struggles with one of its worst flood disasters in decades.

In a post on his official X account, Sarma said many people had been asking how they could help those affected by the floods. He urged citizens to donate generously and said that every contribution, regardless of its size, would help bring relief and hope to families who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

According to the Chief Minister, the floods have claimed 47 lives across Assam, while eight people are missing. The disaster has devastated villages in several districts, washing away homes, damaging standing crops, and severely affecting public infrastructure.