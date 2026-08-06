ETV Bharat / state

Assam Floods Claimed 231 Lives In Three Years, Caused Massive Crop Losses

New Delhi: As Assam grapples with yet another devastating spell of floods this monsoon, the Union Home Ministry data has revealed that the state suffered massive destruction over the past three years.

As per the data, 231 people have lost their lives due to hydro-meteorological disasters in Assam in the last three years, while more than 2.39 lakh hectares of agricultural land have been damaged during the same period.

The data, accessed by this correspondent, underlines the recurring nature of Assam’s flood crisis, which continues to claim lives, devastate agriculture and damage infrastructure despite enhanced central financial assistance and disaster mitigation efforts. Large parts of the state are once again submerged this year, with thousands of people displaced and vast stretches of cropland inundated highlighting the challenge of managing annual monsoon floods in the Brahmaputra valley.

As many as 95 people have already lost their lives in the current floods in Assam. According to the figures, Assam recorded 65 deaths in 2023-24, followed by 128 deaths in 2024-25, before the toll declined to 38 deaths in 2025-26. Crop losses have remained substantial throughout the period, with 0.59 lakh hectares affected in 2023-24, rising sharply to 1.38 lakh hectares in 2024-25, before easing to 0.42 lakh hectares in 2025-26. In all more than 2.39 lakh hectares of cropped area has been affected in the state over the last three years.

The statistics places Assam among the worst-affected states in the Northeast. Only Tripura came close in terms of human casualties, recording 215 deaths during the same period. Sikkim recorded 107 deaths, Meghalaya 96, Mizoram 65, Nagaland 49, Arunachal Pradesh 40, and Manipur 19.

Agricultural losses have also been widespread across the region. Tripura saw 12,415 hectares of cropped area getting affected in 2025-26, while Sikkim recorded 0.81 lakh hectare of crop damage over the three-year period. Mizoram saw damages over 0.21 lakh hectare, Nagaland 0.03 lakh hectare, Meghalaya 0.01 lakh hectare, Arunachal Pradesh 0.017 lakh hectare, and Manipur 0.01 lakh hectare highlighting that extreme weather events continue to impact farming across the Northeast.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai recently told Parliament that disaster management, including relief distribution, is primarily the responsibility of state governments. He said the Centre supplements state efforts through financial and logistical assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and, in cases of severe disasters, through additional support from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).