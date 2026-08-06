Assam Floods Claimed 231 Lives In Three Years, Caused Massive Crop Losses
Assam’s recurring floods leave heavy toll on human lives while causing massive damage to crops, writes ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
New Delhi: As Assam grapples with yet another devastating spell of floods this monsoon, the Union Home Ministry data has revealed that the state suffered massive destruction over the past three years.
As per the data, 231 people have lost their lives due to hydro-meteorological disasters in Assam in the last three years, while more than 2.39 lakh hectares of agricultural land have been damaged during the same period.
The data, accessed by this correspondent, underlines the recurring nature of Assam’s flood crisis, which continues to claim lives, devastate agriculture and damage infrastructure despite enhanced central financial assistance and disaster mitigation efforts. Large parts of the state are once again submerged this year, with thousands of people displaced and vast stretches of cropland inundated highlighting the challenge of managing annual monsoon floods in the Brahmaputra valley.
As many as 95 people have already lost their lives in the current floods in Assam. According to the figures, Assam recorded 65 deaths in 2023-24, followed by 128 deaths in 2024-25, before the toll declined to 38 deaths in 2025-26. Crop losses have remained substantial throughout the period, with 0.59 lakh hectares affected in 2023-24, rising sharply to 1.38 lakh hectares in 2024-25, before easing to 0.42 lakh hectares in 2025-26. In all more than 2.39 lakh hectares of cropped area has been affected in the state over the last three years.
The statistics places Assam among the worst-affected states in the Northeast. Only Tripura came close in terms of human casualties, recording 215 deaths during the same period. Sikkim recorded 107 deaths, Meghalaya 96, Mizoram 65, Nagaland 49, Arunachal Pradesh 40, and Manipur 19.
Agricultural losses have also been widespread across the region. Tripura saw 12,415 hectares of cropped area getting affected in 2025-26, while Sikkim recorded 0.81 lakh hectare of crop damage over the three-year period. Mizoram saw damages over 0.21 lakh hectare, Nagaland 0.03 lakh hectare, Meghalaya 0.01 lakh hectare, Arunachal Pradesh 0.017 lakh hectare, and Manipur 0.01 lakh hectare highlighting that extreme weather events continue to impact farming across the Northeast.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai recently told Parliament that disaster management, including relief distribution, is primarily the responsibility of state governments. He said the Centre supplements state efforts through financial and logistical assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and, in cases of severe disasters, through additional support from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).
The financial data shows that central support to Assam has steadily increased over the last three years. The state’s SDRF allocation rose from Rs 756.80 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 795.20 crore in 2024-25 and further to Rs 834.40 crore in 2025-26. Correspondingly, the Centre released Rs 680.80 crore, Rs 716 crore and Rs 751.20 crore, respectively, as its share of the SDRF.
Apart from the SDRF assistance, Assam received Rs 29.02 crore from the NDRF in 2024-25 and a significantly higher Rs 722.36 crore in 2025-26, reflecting the severity of disasters experienced by the state. Across the Northeast, the Centre allocated more than Rs 2,430 crore under the SDRF to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura during the three-year period. Collectively, these states also received over Rs 1,100 crore from the NDRF, with Assam accounting for the largest share, followed by Nagaland and Sikkim.
The Centre has also sought to strengthen long-term disaster preparedness through programmes such as the National Landslide Risk Mitigation Project and the National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Mitigation Programme, particularly for vulnerable Himalayan states. However, experts said Assam’s geography presents challenges that cannot be addressed through relief measures alone.
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Member and Head of Department Dr Krishna S Vatsa said the flood situation in Assam continues to receive national attention because of its recurring nature and widespread impact.
“Flood problem in Assam is certainly a major issue that gets attention at the national level. Although we are working with the Government of Assam, the government needs to adopt all technological upgradation to mitigate the issue,” Vatsa told ETV Bharat.
Vatsa added that Assam’s unique topography and the vast Brahmaputra river system make floods an almost inevitable annual phenomenon. The region receives exceptionally heavy monsoon rainfall, while drainage constraints across the Brahmaputra basin significantly slow the discharge of floodwaters, resulting in prolonged inundation, he said.
“As the northeastern region experiences heavy rains, the drainage constraint poses a major challenge in mitigating the problem,” Vatsa said, adding that disaster management should focus on reducing risks, improving preparedness, strengthening early warning systems and protecting lives and livelihoods.
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