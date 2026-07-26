Flood Situation In Assam Shows Signs of Improvement; Toll Rises To 66
According to ASDMA, four people have lost their lives in the deluge in a day, with Sivasagar accounting for three deaths and Charaideo one.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 6:48 AM IST|
Updated : July 26, 2026 at 7:57 AM IST
Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam has improved marginally on Saturday with the number of affected people coming down to 6.54 lakh from 7.05 lakh the previous day.
According to the latest flood report issued by the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of flood-hit villages has declined from 856 on Friday to 810 on Saturday. Water level has receded in some of the affected areas owing to less rainfall on Saturday.
However, the death toll has risen to 66 as four more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with Sivasagar accounting for three deaths and Charaideo one.
Among the 10 affected districts, Sivasagar remains the worst-hit with nearly 2.9 lakh people reeling under the deluge, followed by 1.9 lakh people in Charaideo and more than 1.3 lakh people in Jorhat. ASDMA said that the administration has been operating 274 relief camps and aid distribution centres in six districts, taking care of 18,902 people displaced due to inundation.
The ASDMA report stated that 34,970.8 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state. River embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by the flood. The Dikhou and the Dhansiri rivers are flowing above the danger level in Sivasagar and Numaligarh.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita chaired a meeting in Jorhat on Saturday to assess the flood situation in the district.
During the meeting, he took stock of the damage caused by the floods and reviewed the relief and mitigation measures initiated by various departments.
He instructed the heads of all concerned departments to submit an accurate flood damage report at the earliest. The Minister advised the District Agriculture Department to adopt special action plans for the benefit of flood-affected farmers and the restoration of agricultural activities.
The Minister urged all departmental heads present at the meeting to closely monitor the relief operations and ensure that no flood-affected person is deprived of assistance.
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