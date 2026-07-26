ETV Bharat / state

Flood Situation In Assam Shows Signs of Improvement; Toll Rises To 66

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam has improved marginally on Saturday with the number of affected people coming down to 6.54 lakh from 7.05 lakh the previous day.

According to the latest flood report issued by the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of flood-hit villages has declined from 856 on Friday to 810 on Saturday. Water level has receded in some of the affected areas owing to less rainfall on Saturday.

However, the death toll has risen to 66 as four more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with Sivasagar accounting for three deaths and Charaideo one.

Among the 10 affected districts, Sivasagar remains the worst-hit with nearly 2.9 lakh people reeling under the deluge, followed by 1.9 lakh people in Charaideo and more than 1.3 lakh people in Jorhat. ASDMA said that the administration has been operating 274 relief camps and aid distribution centres in six districts, taking care of 18,902 people displaced due to inundation.

The ASDMA report stated that 34,970.8 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state. River embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by the flood. The Dikhou and the Dhansiri rivers are flowing above the danger level in Sivasagar and Numaligarh.