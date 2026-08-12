ETV Bharat / state

Assam Flood Situation Improves Even As Toll Rises To 103

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference regarding the ceremonial distribution of financial assistance to 494 flood-affected Anganwadi centres in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts, at Lok Sewa Bhavan in Guwahati ( IANS )

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved on Wednesday as the number of affected people dipped to 87,000 in four districts. However the toll climbed to 103 as two more deaths were reported on the day.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin issued this evening, two persons lost their lives in the deluge in the last 24 hours. One person each drowned in floodwaters in Sivasagar and Karbi Anglong districts, it added. With these fatalities, the total number of deaths in this year's floods has increased to 103.

According to the authority's daily flood report, more than 86,800 people remained affected in Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts. Golaghat was the worst-hit with over 42,000 people affected, followed by Nagaon (20,000) and Sivasagar (15,000).