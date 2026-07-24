ETV Bharat / state

Assam Flood Remains Critical With Over 7.21 Lakh Hit, Toll Rises To 47 With 6 More Deaths

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a visit to flood-affected areas, boating through inundated regions to assess the situation amid the severe Assam floods, in Sivasagar on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Guwahati: The Assam flood toll rose to 47 with six more deaths reported on Thursday, while the number of people affected by the deluge increased to over 7.21 lakh in 11 districts, an official bulletin said.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said several major rivers continued to flow over the danger level with rains in most parts of the state threatening to aggravate the situation. Six more people died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 47 in this year's floods so far, the bulletin said.

Four deaths were reported from Sivasagar, and two from Charaideo, it said. Over 7.21 lakh people remained affected by the floods in 37 revenue circles and 883 villages across Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Charaideo, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong and Tinsukia districts, the ASDMA said.

Sivasagar was the worst-hit district with 3.75 lakh people hit by the deluge, followed by Charaideo with 1.86 lakh and Jorhat with 1.15 lakh, it said. Till Wednesday, 6.43 lakh people in 10 districts were affected by the floods in the state.