ETV Bharat / state

Assam Flood Situation Remains Grim, Death Toll Rises To 97; Nearly 1.68 Lakh People Still Affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained critical as the toll rose to 97 with two more fatalities and over 1.68 lakh people across 15 districts were still affected by the deluge, officials said on Friday. The two deaths were reported from Golaghat and Udalguri districts, taking the toll in this year’s flood to 97 so far, the officials said.

Golaghat, Sivasagar, Udalguri, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nagaon, Kamrup, Darrang, Sonitpur, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Jorhat, Charaideo, Karbi Anglong and Dhemaji districts were affected by the deluge.

More than 1.68 lakh people were still reeling under floodwaters, with Golaghat being the worst-affected district with around 54,000 people hit, followed by Sivasagar (49,000) and Jorhat (27,000), the officials said.

The number of affected people has increased from around 1.6 lakh across 14 districts on Wednesday. Altogether 133 relief camps and relief distribution centres are currently operational in six districts, giving shelter and assistance to around 45,000 displaced people.

A crop area of 14,382.26 hectares remained submerged. Floodwaters have also damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure in several districts. With the restoration of the railway tracks, train services in parts of the state were made operational in a limited manner since Thursday afternoon.

“Glad to share that the flood-affected railway section between Selenghat-Amguri-Simaluguri-Sivasagar Town has been restored and made operational at 4 pm today. With this, direct train services between Guwahati and Dibrugarh via Lumding and Sivasagar can now resume,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a social media post on Thursday.